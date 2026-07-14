Prophet Uche has made a bold claim about Lamine Yamal ahead of Spain's 2026 World Cup semi-final clash against France

The popular man of God suggested that an action by the teenager in May could have consequences for the entire nation

His remarks have sparked mixed reactions online, with several fans questioning the accuracy and credibility of his prediction

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Prophet Eric Boahen-Uche has sparked debate online after making a controversial claim about Lamine Yamal ahead of Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final showdown against France.

The founder and spiritual leader of Reign House Chapel International suggested that Yamal's decision to wave a Palestinian flag during Barcelona's La Liga title parade had affected Spain's chances of winning the World Cup.

His comments, which have attracted widespread attention on social media, came just a day before Spain face France in a crucial semi-final clash on July 14.

Prophet Uche makes a bold World Cup claim about Lamine Yamal. Photo credit: Prophet Eric Boahen Uche/Facebook, Molly Darlington/Getty and Dave Bernal/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

What Prophet Uche said about Yamal and Spain

The clergyman had earlier predicted during the 31st Watchnight service that Spain would win the 2026 World Cup, a revelation he said was later supported by other prophets.

However, he now claims the situation has changed after a new vision involving the tournament trophy.

According to the prophet, he saw the World Cup trophy positioned at a crossroads with three possible directions. He claimed an angel revealed that Yamal's decision to raise the Palestinian flag was done "against the Lord."

Watch Prophet Uche's claims about Yamal, as shared on X:

He further alleged that the gesture prompted rabbis in Israel to pray against Spain, putting the team's World Cup destiny at risk.

The prophet explained that what had initially been destined for Spain had now been "put into contention" because of the Barcelona youngster's actions.

He also claimed that Spain was not spiritually meant to face France at this stage of the competition, but warned that Yamal's decision had made their journey more difficult.

He described the semi-final as a "battle" and stated that every blessing comes with certain conditions.

Lamine Yamal boasts an impressive record against France, scoring in each of his last two meetings against Les Bleus without tasting defeat. Photo by Koji Watanabe.

Source: Getty Images

When did Yamal wave the Palestinian flag?

Yamal attracted global attention in May 2026 after waving a Palestinian flag during Barcelona's open-top bus parade following their La Liga title triumph.

According to Al Jazeera, the gesture received support from several fans, activists, and public figures, with many praising the teenager's expression of solidarity.

However, Prophet Uche's comments have now linked that moment to Spain's World Cup ambitions, suggesting it could influence whether La Roja reaches the final.

Watch the moment Yamal hoisted Palestine's flag, as shared on X:

Fans react to Prophet Uche's Yamal remarks

The prediction has generated strong reactions from Ghanaian football fans and social media users, with many questioning the claim.

@kennethderly said:

"Osofo, this one dierr you dey lie aba. Of all the problems in this world, God is concerned about Lamine raising a flag?"

@lastking_obed wrote:

"So this is what our pastors are now prophesying about? Couldn't they see the floods happening? Then make them open betting companies errr🤷🏻‍♂️"

@kikibeenhereGH added:

"Very useless man, this is what happens when you people give a chance to such people. There are people in his church listening lol."

Despite the attention surrounding the prophecy, Yamal remains focused on football.

The 19-year-old has scored once in six World Cup appearances but has found the net in each of his last two meetings against France.

Mysterious backs France to beat Spain

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nimbus Pronos, the cat famous for predicting football results, has made its latest call ahead of the France-Spain semi-final.

The feline predictor has backed France to beat Spain and become the first team to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Source: YEN.com.gh