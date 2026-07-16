Spain has been handed an injury scare just three days before their 2026 FIFA World Cup final showdown against Argentina

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal was among two players who missed La Roja's training session in New Jersey

Coach Luis de la Fuente would hope his star boy will be raring to go as Spain chases a second world title

Spain has been handed a late fitness concern ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina after Lamine Yamal missed part of training due to a thigh issue.

The teenage sensation was not part of his teammates that trained on Thursday, July 16, with a bandage visible on his left thigh, raising concerns just three days before the decisive clash at MetLife Stadium.

Lamine Yamal Gives Spain Major Injury Scare Ahead of World Cup Final Against Argentina

Source: Getty Images

Spain receives major injury scare

Footage shared by Marca on X showed Yamal working separately on a mat while the rest of Luis de la Fuente's squad continued preparations.

The Barcelona forward was not the only absentee, as right-back Pedro Porro also missed Spain's first group training session at their Garden State base.

However, fears over Yamal's availability have been eased by Spain's coaching staff, who insist the decision was part of their workload management plan rather than a response to a serious injury.

Watch Spain's training session without Yamal, as shared on X:

Manager Luis de la Fuente moved quickly to reassure supporters, explaining that Yamal did not suffer any major problem during the team's 2-0 semi-final victory over France.

According to Diario AS, the coach indicated that both Yamal and Porro were rested as a precaution to ensure they are fully prepared for the biggest match of their careers.

The 19-year-old was visibly affected after the semi-final, appearing to limp at the final whistle following a physical battle with French defenders Lucas Digne and Theo Hernández.

De la Fuente admitted the demanding contest had taken a toll on his players but stressed that preserving Yamal's condition ahead of the final was the priority.

Porro's situation is being monitored separately, with the full-back previously confirmed to be dealing with muscle tightness.

Despite the concerns, both players are expected to be available for Spain's showdown with Argentina.

The remainder of the squad trained normally during the opening 15 minutes of the session that was open to the media.

Spain prepares for Argentina final amid heat challenge

Beyond injuries, Spain must also deal with challenging conditions ahead of the final.

Temperatures in New Jersey reached around 85°F (29°C) with high humidity during their preparations, creating another test for de la Fuente's squad.

Sunday's final will be only Spain's second outdoor match of the tournament, meaning the team has limited time to adjust to the conditions at MetLife Stadium.

The 2010 champions booked their place in the final with a convincing win over France and will now face Argentina in a highly anticipated battle between two footballing giants.

Source: YEN.com.gh