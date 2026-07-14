Spain were awarded a penalty against France in their 2026 World Cup semi-final on 14 July after Lucas Digne fouled Lamine Yamal in the box

Rules expert Christian Unkel explained that ball contact was on Yamal's sleeve, which does not constitute a handball offence under IFAB laws

Mikel Oyarzabal converted the spot-kick and Pedro Porro added a second as Spain sealed a place in the World Cup final

Spain advanced to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after a 2-0 victory over France in a semi-final played in Dallas on July 14, though the match was overshadowed by debate over a first-half penalty awarded to the Spanish side.

The incident centred on a challenge by Lucas Digne on Lamine Yamal inside the French penalty area.

Before the referee pointed to the spot, however, replays showed what appeared to be contact between the ball and Yamal's arm in the build-up, raising immediate questions over whether the decision should have stood.

Why Spain were awarded penalty despite Yamal handball

Rules expert Christian Unkel addressed the controversy directly, clarifying that the position of the contact determined the outcome.

"The actual point of contact was on a part of the sleeve on Yamal; therefore, it would not be considered an offence. As for the original decision for penalty, it should stand," Unkel said.

His explanation aligns with the International Football Association Board (IFAB) laws of the game, which define the boundary of the arm as follows:

"For the purposes of determining handball offences, the upper boundary of the arm is in line with the bottom of the armpit."

Because the ball struck above that boundary on Yamal's sleeve, the contact fell outside the definition of a punishable handball.

Spain seal World Cup final spot

With the penalty awarded, Mikel Oyarzabal stepped up and converted to give Spain the lead in the 22nd minute.

It was the first time France had fallen behind at any point during the tournament, and they never found a way back into the contest.

A close-range strike from Pedro Porro later in the match sealed the result and confirmed Spain's passage to the final.

The victory sets up a showdown on July 19 in New Jersey, where Spain will face either England or Argentina, who meet in their semi-final on 18 July in Miami.

France will play in the third-place play-off against the loser of that match.

Source: YEN.com.gh