Thomas Muller made controversial remarks about Lionel Messi following Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final

The retired German forward linked Messi's proximity on the pitch to a yellow card he received during Germany's 4-0 win over Argentina at the 2010 World Cup

Muller's comments sparked significant attention online, with a clip of the incident he referenced also circulating widely on social media

Retired Germany forward Thomas Muller has sparked controversy after suggesting that Lionel Messi's presence on the pitch may have influenced a refereeing decision during their sides' 2010 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash.

Muller made the remarks in the wake of Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, a tournament in which the South American side faced scrutiny for a series of narrow and contentious victories on their way to the final.

Muller's 2010 Yellow Card Claim

Speaking publicly about a moment from Germany's 4-0 victory over Argentina in the 2010 quarter-final, Muller recalled receiving a yellow card after the ball struck his hand during the match.

The booking ruled him out of Germany's subsequent semi-final against Spain through suspension.

Muller, now 36, suggested the decision was shaped by Messi's involvement in the moment rather than the action itself.

"We were already leading against Argentina, and Lionel Messi was standing right next to me. The ball bounced off the ground and then struck my hand, which was in this position (next to his body)," he said.

"The referee immediately showed me a yellow card, and I think the reason is simply that Messi was standing beside me. I felt that Messi looked at him as if to say, we're behind (1-0), please help us a little."

Argentina's Controversial Run to the Final

Muller's remarks arrived at a sensitive moment, given that Argentina's entire 2026 World Cup campaign had drawn considerable debate. The defending champions progressed smoothly through the group stage before facing a string of contentious moments in the knockout rounds.

Argentina required extra time to eliminate Cape Verde in the last 32, then benefited from a disputed refereeing call when an Egypt goal was controversially ruled out and Enzo Fernandez's late winner was allowed to stand. In the quarter-finals, Switzerland's Breel Embolo was shown a red card that many observers disputed, and Argentina once again scored late to overcome England in the semi-finals.

The accumulation of those incidents gave Muller's comments additional weight and prompted significant discussion online, with a clip of the 2010 moment he referenced circulating widely across social media platforms following the remarks.

Source: YEN.com.gh