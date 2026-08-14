Black Stars midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi made his unofficial debut for Coventry City in a pre-season friendly against AS Monaco

The 20-year-old Ghanaian midfielder played 65 minutes in a more advanced No.8 role under coach Frank Lampard

Yirenkyi set up Coventry's second goal with a defence-splitting pass as he gears up for his first Premier League game against Arsenal

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Caleb Yirenkyi made an impressive start to life at Coventry City, providing an assist on his unofficial debut as the newly promoted club defeated AS Monaco in a pre-season friendly on Friday, August 14.

The 20-year-old Ghanaian midfielder was handed a starting role by manager Frank Lampard just one week after completing his €27 million move from FC Nordsjaelland.

Caleb Yirenkyi impresses on his unofficial debut for Coventry City in their 2-0 win against AS Monaco on August 14, 2026. Photo credit: @Coventry_City/X.

Source: Twitter

Playing in an advanced No. 8 role, Yirenkyi grew into the game after a bright start and quickly showed why Coventry made him their record signing.

He went close to scoring in the first half but was denied by the Monaco goalkeeper before making his mark with a superb assist for Coventry's second goal in the 32nd minute.

Yirenkyi provides assist on Coventry debut

The move began with Coventry applying pressure in midfield, forcing Monaco into a mistake.

Fellow Ghanaian Brandon Thomas-Asante then found Yirenkyi in space. The youngster responded with a perfectly weighted through ball for Loum Tchaouna, who allowed it to roll before firing emphatically into the net.

Watch Yirenkyi's assist, as shared on X:

Yirenkyi played 65 minutes before being substituted, but his performance offered an encouraging glimpse of what he could bring to Coventry's midfield.

For a player who only recently arrived at the club, his ability to settle quickly and influence the game will have pleased Lampard.

According to the Coventry Telegraph, the Sky Blues went on to win 2-0 after Ellis Simms had earlier broken the game's deadlock.

Yirenkyi faces Arsenal in Premier League opener

The victory gives Coventry further confidence ahead of their return to the Premier League.

According to Flashscore, Lampard's side will begin their campaign at home against defending champions Arsenal on Friday, August 21.

Yirenkyi could be handed another starting role and would immediately face a stern midfield test against the likes of Bruno Guimarães, Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard.

The Arsenal fixture could therefore provide an early indication of whether Coventry's record signing is ready to make the step up to the Premier League.

Essien gives Yirenkyi advice after Coventry move

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Essien has urged Caleb Yirenkyi to remain humble, disciplined and eager to learn as he begins life at Coventry City.

The former Chelsea star believes the 20-year-old can reach greater heights if he maintains the attitude that helped him secure his Premier League move.

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Source: YEN.com.gh