Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez legally married on Tuesday, August 11, at their Cascais residence

Georgina Rodriguez kept her birth surname after the wedding, a norm rooted in her Argentine and Spanish background

The couple also signed a prenuptial agreement in Lisbon the day before the ceremony, defining how their assets would be managed

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Cristiano Ronaldo's wife, Georgina Rodriguez, will keep her own surname despite their recent marriage, following a naming tradition that is common in the countries where she has lived.

The couple officially tied the knot in a private civil ceremony at their home in Cascais, Portugal, on Tuesday, August 11.

Cristiano Ronaldo's wife Georgina Rodriguez won't take his surname after marriage. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

The ceremony began at 1:30 PM and was officiated by registrar Maria Manuel Ferreira de Campos Folhadela de Oliveira, who travelled from Porto for the occasion.

Unlike in some countries, Georgina is not expected to take Ronaldo's surname simply because they are now married, according to the Daily Mail.

Why Georgina is keeping her surname

For Ghanaians accustomed to women taking their husband's family name after marriage, Georgina's decision may come as a surprise.

However, retaining a birth surname is common in Spain and Argentina, the two countries that have played a major role in her life.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez signed a prenuptial agreement before their marriage to protect their assets. Photo by Kate Green.

Source: Getty Images

Born in Argentina, Georgina spent most of her childhood and adult life in Spain before meeting Ronaldo in 2016.

Portugal also allows married women to keep their surnames, meaning Georgina can continue using the name she has built her public identity around.

Ronaldo and Georgina will therefore continue to be known by their respective names despite becoming husband and wife.

Ronaldo and Georgina's private wedding details

The couple also took steps to protect their financial interests before exchanging vows.

On August 10, they signed a prenuptial agreement at a notary's office in Lisbon.

The agreement established a separation-of-assets regime, meaning each spouse retains ownership of assets held before the marriage and those acquired individually afterwards. Property bought jointly can be shared.

According to Portuguese newspaper Jornal de Notícias, the wedding was deliberately close-knit, with only close family and friends present.

Their five children – Cristiano Jr, Eva, Mateo, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda – attended the ceremony.

Among the witnesses were Ronaldo's childhood friend Miguel Paixão, Georgina's sister Ivana Rodríguez, and Spanish jeweller Jose Rodriguez Sangil and his wife, Monica Gonzalez Martinez.

The low-key ceremony marked a new chapter for the couple after more than a decade together.

Ronaldo gets warm welcome at Al-Nassr

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Al-Nassr training as a newlywed and was warmly welcomed by his teammates.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star was visibly touched by the gesture before breaking into a smile.

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Source: YEN.com.gh