Top 5 Goalscoring Midfielders to Ever Play the Game

Football history has witnessed many great legends, some of which are underrated

But, of course, even though that is the case, the game can never go on without them

YEN.com.gh has looked at some of the highest-scoring midfielders of all time

Football is a team sport, requiring all 11 players to perform at their best for a side to win some of the toughest competitions worldwide.

Each player has a distinct role, but it's often the goal scorers who take centre stage.

While strikers typically get the glory, many midfielders have also become prolific goal scorers, earning a place among the greats.

Their ability to drive into the box and score has complemented their creativity and determination.

YEN.com.gh has ranked the top five goal-scoring midfielders of all time.

5. Jan Ceulemans (314 goals)

Though Jan Ceulemans may not have gained the global recognition of others on this list, his impact in Belgium is undeniable.

Regarded as one of the nation's greatest players, Ceulemans made 96 appearances for his country and holds the record for the most appearances in the Belgian Pro League with 517.

His knack for late runs into the box and goal-scoring ability make him one of football's underrated talents.

4. Teofilo Cubillas (342 goals)

In Peru, the title of greatest footballer belongs to Teofilo Cubillas.

The elegant midfielder was crucial in Peru’s 1975 Copa America win and became one of only three players to score five or more goals in two different World Cups.

Cubillas, nicknamed "El Nene," netted over 300 goals in his career and was honoured by Pele as one of FIFA’s top 125 footballers.

3. Michel Platini (354 goals)

Before his name became linked to FIFA and UEFA scandals, Michel Platini was a force on the pitch.

The Frenchman won the Ballon d'Or three consecutive times (1983-1985) and was a key player for Juventus and other clubs.

Platini's knack for scoring, with 354 career goals, places him among the best French players of all time.

2. Fritz Walter (381 goals)

During the turbulent 1930s in Germany, Fritz Walter shone as a standout attacking midfielder.

Spending his entire career at Kaiserslautern despite lucrative offers, Walter remained loyal to his hometown club.

With 381 career goals, including 33 for Germany, he was later honoured as the national team’s honorary captain.

1. Zico (517 goals)

At the top of the list is Zico, the greatest goal-scoring midfielder of all time.

Despite never winning a World Cup, the Brazilian legend’s 517 career goals and graceful playing style have left a lasting legacy.

Primarily with Flamengo, Zico also had a successful stint in Serie A with Udinese, where he was named the league’s best player in 1983/84.

His unmatched goal-scoring record makes him stand out as the best of the best.

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Source: YEN.com.gh