Lionel Messi Snubs Van Dijk as Premier League’s Best Defender
- Lionel Messi has publicly stated that he does not see Virgil van Dijk as the best defender in the Premier League
- While many consider the Dutchman among the greatest defenders in English football history, Messi believes someone else currently holds that title
- His opinion has sparked debate, especially given van Dijk’s impressive list of achievements with Liverpool
Lionel Messi has sparked debate once again after publicly disagreeing with the widely held opinion that Virgil van Dijk is the best defender in the Premier League.
Despite the Dutchman's decorated career and dominant presence in Liverpool's defence, Messi believes there’s another player more deserving of that title.
Van Dijk’s legacy and Liverpool success
Van Dijk has long been considered one of the Premier League’s elite defenders. Since joining Liverpool, he has won every major domestic title, including the Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup, along with the 2019 UEFA Champions League.
A standout moment in his career came during Liverpool’s stunning 4-0 Champions League semi-final win over Messi’s Barcelona in 2019 — a game that cemented his reputation on the world stage.
However, Van Dijk also featured in the Netherlands team that was knocked out of the 2022 World Cup by Argentina, led by Messi, in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.
Messi hails Cristian Romero as the World’s best
Following Argentina’s World Cup 2026 qualifier win over Ecuador in late 2023, Messi showered praise on Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero, declaring:
"For me, Romero is the best defender in the world right now. Amazing performance tonight, man of the match.”
Romero, a key part of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup-winning squad, has become a defensive rock for Tottenham.
After making his loan move from Atalanta permanent in 2022, the Argentine has continued to impress, despite a recent hamstring injury that limited his appearances.
Romero's role in Spurs’ European ambitions
Romero returned to action as captain during Spurs’ Europa League quarter-final second leg win over Eintracht Frankfurt.
With Spurs now just two games away from their first European final in over four decades, Romero’s presence will be vital.
Tottenham last lifted European silverware in 1984 and haven’t won a trophy since their 2008 League Cup triumph.
Romero’s leadership and defensive strength could be crucial in ending that drought — and further validating Messi’s bold claim.
Van Dijk still chasing more silverware
Meanwhile, Liverpool are in pole position to secure another Premier League title, which would mark Van Dijk’s second league triumph with the Reds.
While he remains an icon at Anfield, the debate over who is currently the world’s best defender may now be leaning toward north London, thanks to Messi’s influential endorsement of Romero.
