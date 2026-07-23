Professor Jiang Predicts Lionel Messi Will Become Argentina's President Within 10 Years
- Chinese-Canadian commentator Professor Jiang has made a bold prediction about Lionel Messi's future
- The prediction comes after Messi was linked to the Falkland Islands controversy during the 2026 FIFA World Cup
- Despite the off-field attention, the Argentinian captain remained influential, leading his nation to the football showpiece final
A viral video has sparked widespread debate after Chinese-Canadian commentator Professor Jiang predicted that Lionel Messi would become Argentina's president within the next decade.
The video, posted on July 23, has gained significant traction on social media.
Messi predicted to become Argentina's president
Jiang, who runs the YouTube channel Predictive History and is known for making bold geopolitical forecasts, claimed the football icon would enter politics, win the presidency and remain in office for up to 20 years.
He also suggested that a figure he referred to as "Heaven and Leigh" would influence Messi's administration from behind the scenes.
Jiang further claimed that one of Messi's first policies would be to open Argentina's borders to large-scale immigration, particularly from India.
Watch Professor Jiang's prediction, as shared on X:
The prediction has drawn attention partly because Messi has never publicly expressed an interest in pursuing a political career.
However, the timing of the video has also fuelled discussion. It comes days after Argentina's Falklands controversy at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, when members of the squad displayed a banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" following their victory over England in the semi-final.
Although Messi did not hold the banner himself, his name was repeatedly chanted during the celebrations.
Jiang has attracted attention in recent years after some of his previous forecasts, including Donald Trump's return to office and increased US military involvement in Iran, appeared to come true.
Social media reacts to Messi's presidency prediction
Many online users, however, dismissed the prediction and questioned Jiang's credentials.
@ChefDeFalafel wrote:
"Jiang is a school teacher that reads a lot….he's not a professor."
@MetalSlimeShady commented:
"I'd believe it if Messi weren't monosyllabic. I don't think he could deliver a speech if his life depended on it."
@Fabio42973 added:
"This guy is full of nothing! He is a High school teacher self entitled Professor, Ask him what he thinks about Russia."
Despite the scepticism, the clip continues to circulate widely, adding another unexpected chapter to the public fascination surrounding Messi's life beyond football.
Messi named 2026 World Cup best player
Away from politics, YEN.com.gh reported that the IFFHS named Lionel Messi the best player of the 2026 World Cup, despite FIFA awarding the Golden Ball to Rodri.
The football statistics body based its verdict on goals, assists, match ratings, and players' influence throughout the knockout stages.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.