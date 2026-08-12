Paris Saint-Germain beat Aston Villa to win the UEFA Super Cup on August 12 at Red Bull Arena in Salzburg

PSG's victory made them only the third club in history to retain the UEFA Super Cup, following Real Madrid and AC Milan

UEFA regulations governing the original trophy mean PSG will not be permitted to hold on to the silverware they lifted

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Paris Saint-Germain may have celebrated a historic 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup, but the trophy they lifted in Salzburg will not be theirs to keep.

The French giants secured back-to-back Super Cup titles on Wednesday, August 12, with goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué.

Paris Saint-Germain won't be allowed to keep the UEFA Super Cup trophy after beating Aston Villa 2-1 on August 12, 2026. Photos by Alexander Hassenstein and Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Brian Madjo pulled one back for Villa, but the Europa League winners could not complete the comeback.

According to BBC Sport, the triumph made PSG only the third club to win consecutive Super Cups, joining Real Madrid and AC Milan.

Why PSG cannot keep the original UEFA Super Cup trophy

Despite lifting the famous trophy during the celebrations, PSG must return the original to UEFA.

Under Articles 9.01 and 9.02 of UEFA's competition regulations, the original Super Cup trophy remains the property of European football's governing body.

It is used only for official presentations and other UEFA-sanctioned events.

The winners instead receive a full-size replica as their permanent award.

However, PSG cannot simply take the replica wherever they want. UEFA requires the club to keep it within France and obtain written permission before taking it abroad.

The replica also cannot be used commercially in a way that gives sponsors or other third parties a visible association with the trophy or competition.

What happens next for PSG and Aston Villa?

The result extended Unai Emery's unwanted Super Cup record, with the Villa boss now having lost all four of his appearances in the competition.

PSG will next face RC Lens in the French Super Cup on August 16 before beginning their Ligue 1 title defence against Nantes on August 23.

Villa, meanwhile, face Borussia Mönchengladbach on August 15 before opening their Premier League campaign against Brighton on August 23.

Supercomputer gets Super Cup prediction right

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer had correctly predicted PSG to beat Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup.

The model gave the Champions League holders a 45% chance of victory after running 10,000 simulations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh