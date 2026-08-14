Abigail Salami, widow of NADMO Deputy Director-General Samuel Aboagye, was filmed weeping at his graveside on Friday, August 14

The emotional cemetery visit came just days after a DNA dispute over her infant daughter was settled in court

Samuel Aboagye's family had taken Abigail to the Obuasi District Court demanding paternity testing before dropping the case on August 5

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Abigail Salami, the widow of prominent Ghanaian politician and NADMO Deputy Director-General Samuel Aboagye, was overcome with grief during a graveside visit on Friday, August 14, breaking down in tears at her late husband's burial site.

Samuel Aboagye's Widow Abigail Salami Breaks Down at His Grave After DNA Case Dropped

Source: Instagram

Footage captured by blogger Tina News GH shows the emotional scene unfolding at an outdoor cemetery under overcast skies, with a small choir singing hymns nearby and floral tributes laid among military and security personnel in attendance.

The visit came only days after a deeply painful legal dispute involving Samuel Aboagye's family was brought to a close.

Samuel Aboagye's family sues wife

Samuel Aboagye, who also served as a former National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for Obuasi East, had raised doubts about the paternity of Abigail's infant daughter before his passing. Acting on those doubts, his family took the matter to the Obuasi District Court, seeking a court-ordered DNA test to establish whether the child was his biological daughter.

Abigail pushed back strongly, resisting the test and seeking legal injunctions to block the process.

The standoff ended on August 5, when Nana Kwabena Gyamera Oyiakwan II, the elder brother of the late Samuel Aboagye, announced that the family would no longer pursue the paternity case. The withdrawal brought a formal end to what had been a very public and emotionally charged legal battle for Abigail.

Abigail Salami's weeps at Samuel Aboagye's grave

With the court matter resolved, Abigail visited her husband's grave in what appeared to be a private moment of mourning.

In the footage recorded by Tina News GH, she is visibly distressed, surrounded by NADMO officials, colleagues and family members as they visited his graveside as part of his first memorial anniversary.

The Instagram video of Abigail Salami weeping at her husband's grave is below.

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Source: YEN.com.gh