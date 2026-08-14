The Electricity Company of Ghana announced a power outage affecting in parts of the Greater Accra Region on Friday, August 14

ECG confirmed the interruption was caused by a fault identified within its network

Engineers have been deployed to the affected areas as residents are urged to remain patient while work continues

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced an unplanned power outage affecting Comm 9 Cemetery and its surrounding communities in the Tema Region on Friday, August 14, 2026.

The utility provider confirmed that a fault within its network was responsible for the disruption in electricity supply to the affected areas.

The ECG announces a power outage in parts of the Greater Accra Region today, August 14, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Imsges.

Source: Getty Images

fault disrupts power in Tema

ECG disclosed the development through a public notice to customers, stating that its Tema Region team had identified the fault behind the outage.

"Power outage due to a fault in our network," the company said in its statement.

The interruption covers Comm 9 Cemetery and the communities in its vicinity, leaving residents without power as engineers work to pinpoint and resolve the issue.

ECG urges patience from customers

The power distributor said its technical teams had already been deployed to address the fault and restore electricity to the affected communities.

Customers in the area have been advised to remain patient while the repair work is carried out.

ECG also acknowledged the difficulties the outage has caused residents.

"ECG regrets the inconvenience caused to the affected customers," the company stated in its notice.

No timeline for the full restoration of power supply was provided in the announcement.

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GMet warns of thunderstorms today

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its morning weather update for Friday, August 14, 2026, covering weather conditions across the country.

Early morning mist and fog patches were forecast over coastal, forest and mountainous areas, while slight to moderate rains were expected in parts of Ghana.

A rainstorm moving from northern Benin and Togo was also expected to trigger thunderstorms over parts of northern Ghana during the afternoon and evening.

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Source: YEN.com.gh