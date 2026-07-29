UEFA nations are set to hold an emergency virtual meeting this week to discuss opposition to FIFA's plan to sell a stake in a new commercial subsidiary to private investors

FIFA has confirmed plans to launch FIFA Forward Enterprise, reportedly valued at $20bn, with more than 20% to be sold off to raise $4.2bn in external funding

A World Cup boycott is said to be on the table if FIFA president Gianni Infantino refuses to reconsider the plan, which UEFA has condemned in the strongest terms

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Football’s biggest power struggle in years is brewing, with European nations reportedly considering an unprecedented response to FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s leadership and controversial plans for the future of the sport.

According to Sky News, UEFA members are preparing for an emergency virtual meeting this week to discuss their opposition to FIFA’s proposal to sell a stake in a new commercial arm of the organisation to private investors.

European Nations Consider World Cup Boycott as Gianni Infantino Faces FIFA Revolt

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A potential boycott of the World Cup is reportedly among the options being considered if Infantino refuses to reconsider the strategy, escalating tensions between FIFA and Europe’s football authorities.

UEFA Accuses FIFA of Putting Football’s Future at Risk

FIFA has announced plans to create a new commercial subsidiary, FIFA Forward Enterprise, which is reportedly valued at $20 billion. The governing body is seeking to sell more than 20% of the company to external investors as part of an attempt to raise $4.2 billion.

However, UEFA has reacted strongly against the proposal, claiming the decision threatens football’s independence and transparency.

The organisation said:

“This crosses a line that football's governing institutions should never cross. The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade, especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially. None of us are the owners of football. It is not FIFA's to sell.”

The English Football Association was reportedly unaware of the plans before FIFA’s announcement, despite holding meetings in New York ahead of the World Cup final.

Infantino Faces Growing Opposition Over FIFA Plans

The latest dispute adds to a growing list of disagreements between Infantino and UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin. Previously, UEFA threatened a European boycott of a proposed biennial World Cup, forcing FIFA to abandon the idea.

Further controversy has surrounded FIFA’s reported interest in attracting investment from Thrive Eternal, whose CEO Josh Kushner is the brother of Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

FIFA has defended the move, with Infantino insisting the new commercial strategy would more than double funding available to member associations for grassroots football development between 2027 and 2030.

The FIFA president described the plan as part of the “democratisation of football worldwide,” but European nations remain concerned about the direction of the sport under his leadership.

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Source: YEN.com.gh