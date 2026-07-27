Vinicius Junior did not return to Real Madrid training this week despite the club expecting him back before the end of July

His representatives at Roc Nation are pushing to revive stalled contract talks, with his current deal running until 2027

Arsenal are monitoring the situation closely and are prepared to make a move if the standoff with Real Madrid continues

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Vinicius Junior has not returned to Real Madrid training this week, despite the club anticipating his arrival before the end of July, as a contract dispute between his representatives and the Spanish giants continues to drag on.

The Brazilian forward's absence is directly tied to ongoing negotiations over a new deal.

His current contract runs until the end of the 2026/27 season, and with no resolution in sight, Arsenal have positioned themselves to capitalise should talks collapse entirely.

Real Reason Why Vinicius Junior Skipped Real Madrid Training Return

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid's Position on Vinicius

Madrid's terms are straightforward: match Kylian Mbappe's wages and the club will commit to keeping him.

If his camp refuses, the club has no intention of tabling a better offer, leaving the path clear for outside interest to develop.

Roc Nation, who represent the winger, are expected to push for a renegotiation of the commercial terms within any new agreement.

Under his current contract, Vinicius reportedly surrenders close to half of his publicity earnings to the club - an arrangement his team are keen to overhaul.

His commercial pull is considerable. During this summer's World Cup, he maintained partnerships with 15 sponsors globally, a figure surpassed only by fellow Brazilian Neymar.

That marketability has attracted serious attention from elsewhere, with Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia having reportedly tabled a five-year offer worth €1 billion last summer.

Vinicius Has Spoken Openly About His Attachment to Madrid

Despite the contract uncertainty, Vinicius has previously made clear that leaving Real Madrid is not something he envisions.

In comments to Mundo Deportivo earlier this year, he said:

"I've never imagined myself away from Real Madrid. I enjoy every moment I spend here because this is my dream club. I always dreamed of playing here and being able to stay for so long."

He also addressed the contract timeline directly, saying:

"I'm not in a hurry to renew my contract. I'm tied to the club until 2027, so between now and 2027, there's still a lot for Madrid and me to discuss."

He added:

"Now I'm one of the captains of the team. Even at such a young age, that's something very special that doesn't happen often in football history. So I enjoy every moment. I want to stay here for the rest of my life."

The standoff unfolds as Jose Mourinho prepares for his second stint at the Bernabeu, with the futures of several senior players yet to be determined as the Portuguese manager settles back into the role.

Source: YEN.com.gh