Choirmaster was filmed in uncontrollable tears at Kotoka International Airport upon his return to Ghana on Tuesday, July 28

The Praye musician was met at the airport by his longtime colleague Praye Tiatia, who offered him a handkerchief during the emotional reunion

Choirmaster's return comes ahead of the funeral of his late wife, actress Beverly Afaglo, scheduled for Saturday, August 8, 2026

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Ghanaian music sensation Choirmaster has been spotted in uncontrollable tears at the airport upon his return to Ghana.

Choirmaster breaks down in tears as he returns to Ghana for Beverly's funeral. Image credit: Tema Jesus/With Alvin.

Source: Twitter

The musician, known in private life as Eugene Baah and famed for his work with the group Praye, returned home to Ghana on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

He was greeted by friends and well-wishers who had gathered to welcome him back.

His return comes amid preparations for the final funeral rites of his wife, actress Beverly Afaglo. Beverly passed away in May 2026 after battling illness, and the couple had been married since April 2012.

Choirmaster breaks down at Kotoka Airport

During the emotional welcome at the airport, Choirmaster broke down as he reunited with his longtime friend and bandmate, Praye Tiatia.

On Tuesday, July 28, 2026, the pair were pictured in a heartfelt embrace at the Kotoka International Airport, reflecting the deep grief and support surrounding him ahead of the final funeral rites of his late wife.

Choirmaster was dressed in a black top during the emotional reunion, which was captured on video and circulated online, with the moment reported by blogger Tema Jesus Official.

The TikTok video of Choirmaster in tears as he reunites with Praye Tiatia at the airport is below.

Beverly Afaglo's funeral is scheduled for Saturday, August 8, 2026, at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra, with a private burial ceremony to follow.

Family members, colleagues from the entertainment industry, and well-wishers are expected to gather to pay their last respects.

Ghanaians react to Choirmaster's tears

That emotional scene has since moved many Ghanaians online, with several social media users reacting to the heartbreaking video.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

One TikTok user wrote:

"For a man to cry like this... charley, it's not easy. My condolences to the family"

Maame Sika said:

"I don't know what he's gonna do if he sees his children"

Abena Stevena indicated:

"This is so difficult, Charley"

Bhim Secretary commented:

"Aww, he gave him his handkerchief and he used it right in front of him. If it were us ladies, we would think otherwise"

Ama Jones exclaimed:

"Oh Lord, please show him mercy and grant him strength"

proph1 remarked:

"Be strong, my brother. This too shall pass. You have been a good husband"

Sefakorella added:

"Aww, this broke me"

myselfmine8 shared:

"The day you face the reality of losing the one you love, you will understand how he is feeling. God help us all"

Choirmaster reportedly hospitalised after Beverly's death

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Beverly Afaglo's personal blogger, Kingbygone, claimed Choirmaster had been admitted to the hospital after the painful passing of his wife.

He said the musician's blood pressure reportedly went up following her death, describing the situation as heartbreaking.

Kingbygone asked the public to keep Choirmaster and his family in their prayers during the difficult period.

Source: YEN.com.gh