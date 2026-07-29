Manchester City included Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo in their 28-man squad for a preseason tour of Asia beginning with a friendly against Inter Milan

Semenyo rejoined City after representing Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the Black Stars adopted a defensive approach that limited his attacking output

Several senior stars are travelling with the squad, though Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki and new signing Elliot Anderson are among notable absentees

Manchester City have included Ghana international Antoine Semenyo in their initial 28-man squad for the club's preseason tour of Asia ahead of their friendly against Inter at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Stadium on Saturday.

Semenyo returned to City after representing Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he entered the tournament as the Black Stars' biggest attacking threat following his high-profile summer move to the English champions.

Antoine Semenyo Named in Manchester City's 28-Man Squad for Asia Preseason Tour

Source: Getty Images

Although expectations were high, the forward endured a relatively quiet tournament. Ghana adopted a defensive, low-block approach for much of the competition, limiting their attacking opportunities and reducing Semenyo's influence in the final third.

Despite his subdued World Cup, the 26-year-old remains one of Ghana's key attacking players heading into future international competitions.

He has now rejoined Manchester City's squad as Enzo Maresca's side begins preparations for the new Premier League season.

City Mix Experience with Youth for Asian Tour

Semenyo is joined in the traveling squad by several senior stars, including Phil Foden, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Tijjani Reijnders, Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol and Rayan Ait-Nouri, alongside a number of promising academy players.

Manchester City confirmed that several first-team players whose countries reached the World Cup quarter-finals or later have been granted mandatory rest periods and will not travel with the initial squad. The club added that a small number of players whose nations exited in the Round of 16 could join the tour at a later stage.

Notably absent from the group are Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki, Jérémy Doku and new signing Elliot Anderson. Midfielder Rodri also remains unavailable after undergoing minor back surgery and beginning a short rehabilitation programme.

Following Saturday's clash with Inter and a series of promotional events in Hong Kong, Manchester City will continue their Asian tour in South Korea, where they will face a K League All-Stars team on August 5 before taking on Atlético Madrid on August 9.

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Source: YEN.com.gh