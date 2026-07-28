NPP Communications Committee Chairman Nana Akomea claimed at least seven NDC officials have been cited for alleged involvement in illegal mining

Akomea raised the allegations during discussions about the imprisonment of NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Wontumi on Peace FM

The NPP figure questioned why investigations into the named NDC officials had produced no arrests while action was taken against Wontumi

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NPP Communications Committee Chairman Nana Akomea has alleged that at least seven senior NDC officials have been linked to illegal mining but have not faced any arrests, raising concerns about what he described as selective justice by the ruling government.

Akomea made the allegations on Peace FM on July 21, 2026, while commenting on the imprisonment of NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Chairman Wontumi, for his alleged involvement in galamsey.

Nana Akomea Alleges 7 NDC Officials Linked to Galamsey Have Not Been Arrested

Source: Getty Images

The NPP figure challenged the basis on which Wontumi appeared to be the sole target of enforcement action, pointing to what he characterised as a pattern of inaction against members of the governing party.

"Is it only Wontumi that was suspected of having engaged in illegal mining? There are a lot of NDC high-profile officials whose names have come up for their alleged involvement in galamsey. We were told investigations are ongoing into some of these NDC officials, but till now, we haven't heard anything about it," he said.

Akomea declined to publicly identify those he was referring to but insisted the individuals existed across different levels of the NDC's structure.

"I don't want to mention their names, but I have at least seven NDC kingpins who have been cited for their involvement in illegal mining."

"Some are executive office holders, some are NDC Members of Parliament. There are a lot of reports on these people, but none of them have been arrested. Once this happens, it appears there is selective justice and must be addressed," he stated.

To bolster his claim, Akomea pointed to the arrest of Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, whom he said was detained for raising concerns about alleged payment demands linked to a scholarship scheme.

He argued that NDC-affiliated individuals, including both a former and a sitting Member of Parliament, had made similar allegations without facing comparable action.

Akomea framed the overall situation as evidence of a double standard, asking rhetorically whether the NDC had become what he called a clearing agency, suggesting that party affiliation was determining who faced prosecution and who did not.

Source: YEN.com.gh