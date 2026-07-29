Cape Verde coach Bubista has confirmed that the GFA approached him over the Black Stars' managerial job

The 55-year-old disclosed he has received several offers but insists he is yet to decide on his future

Bubista's revelation has intensified speculation over the future of Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz

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Cape Verde head coach Pedro Brito, popularly known as Bubista, has confirmed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) contacted him over the Black Stars coaching job.

The 55-year-old made the revelation in an exclusive interview with Cape Verdean newspaper A Voz do Arquipélago, ending speculation over Ghana's reported interest in his services.

GFA reportedly contacts Cape Verde coach Bubista over the Black Stars managerial job. Photos by Eva Marie Uzcategui - FIFA and Michael Reaves.

Source: Getty Images

Cape Verde boss confirms Ghana interest

While acknowledging discussions with the GFA, Bubista stressed that no agreement has been reached with any club or federation.

He said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet:

"I have several proposals, but nothing has been decided,"

He also dismissed reports from Morocco claiming he had already agreed to become the next coach of CAF Confederation Cup holders RS Berkane.

His comments represent the first public confirmation that the GFA has approached him as it continues to assess its coaching options ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Why GFA is interested in Bubista

Bubista has earned widespread praise for transforming Cape Verde into one of Africa's fastest-rising football nations.

He guided the Blue Sharks to the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) before leading the island nation to its first-ever FIFA World Cup qualification for the 2026 tournament.

Cape Verde continued to impress in North America, progressing from a difficult group containing Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Their memorable campaign ended with a dramatic 3-2 extra-time defeat to eventual finalists Argentina in the Round of 32 after twice coming from behind.

Those achievements helped Bubista win the CAF Coach of the Year award in 2025 and strengthened his reputation across the continent.

Carlos Queiroz remains on contract as head coach of the Black Stars despite reports of the GFA contacting Cape Verde's Bubista. Photo by Julian Finney - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

What does the future hold for Queiroz

Bubista's revelation is likely to fuel fresh debate about the future of current Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz.

The veteran Portuguese manager recently dismissed reports that he had resigned after Ghana's Round of 32 exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He has also received public backing from President John Mahama and several Black Stars players.

With the 2027 AFCON qualifiers fast approaching, the GFA now faces a crucial decision over whether to continue with Queiroz or turn to a new man to lead Ghana into the next chapter.

Otto Addo 'exposes' GFA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana coach Otto Addo disclosed that he was never told why the GFA dismissed him and never asked for an explanation.

The 51-year-old broke his silence nearly four months after his second stint as Black Stars coach ended on March 31.

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Source: YEN.com.gh