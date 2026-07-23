Ghana international Mohammed Kudus was absent from Tottenham's 1-0 pre-season win over MK Dons on July 22

Spurs has since confirmed a 35-man squad for their Australia and New Zealand tour, with Kudus among the notable absentees

The 25-year-old has been sidelined since January, with a setback in April ruling him out of Ghana's 2026 World Cup campaign

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Mohammed Kudus has been left out of Tottenham Hotspur's 35-man travelling squad for their pre-season tour of New Zealand and Australia.

The 25-year-old Black Stars attacker did not feature in Spurs' 1-0 pre-season friendly win over MK Dons on Wednesday, July 22, as Roberto De Zerbi's men gear up for the upcoming season.

Mohammed Kudus is missing from Tottenham's 35-man squad for the pre-season tour ahead of the 2026/27 season. Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Why Kudus is out of Spurs' pre-season tour

Kudus has been working with the club's strength and conditioning staff on high-intensity rehabilitation drills that include sharp directional changes and explosive movements.

While the nature of those sessions points to steady progress, Tottenham have confirmed he is not yet ready to return to full team training, and the tour was therefore ruled out, per the club's official website.

Watch a video of Spurs players travelling for pre-season, as shared on X:

His recovery suffered a significant blow in April, which ultimately cost him a place in Ghana's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The London-based side is managing his return carefully, prioritising long-term fitness over a rushed comeback ahead of the new season.

Four other senior players join Kudus in remaining in England: Xavi Simons, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario are all continuing their own rehabilitation programmes and were not included in the touring party.

Despite missing the tour, Kudus remains a central figure in Tottenham's plans, and his availability for the start of the competitive season will depend on how his rehabilitation progresses over the coming weeks.

James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Andy Robertson are in Tottenham's travelling squad for the pre-season tour of New Zealand and Australia. Photo credit: @SpursOfficial/X.

Source: Getty Images

Tottenham's pre-season tour squad and schedule

Several World Cup participants have also been excused from the trip due to their tournament schedules.

Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr, Pedro Porro, Marcos Senesi, Cristian Romero and Djed Spence will all miss the tour for that reason.

Of the 10 Spurs players who featured at the World Cup, only Kevin Danso, Antonin Kinsky, Andy Robertson, Micky van de Ven and Lucas Bergvall were included.

Summer signings Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke have all been named in the squad, which also includes James Maddison, Richarlison, Dominic Solanke and Destiny Udogie among its more experienced members.

Below is Tottenham's pre-season schedule, as cited by BBC Sport:

Tottenham 1-0 MK Dons - July 22

Auckland v Tottenham - July 26

Sydney FC v Tottenham (Sydney Super Cup) - July 29

Tottenham v Chelsea (Sydney Super Cup) - August 1

Tottenham v Getafe (H - behind closed doors) - August 8

Tottenham v Hoffenheim (H) - August 15

Tottenham v Hoffenheim (H - behind closed doors) - August 16

Emmanuel Gyasi hails Mohammed Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Emmanuel Gyasi hailed Mohammed Kudus as one of the best players he has ever played alongside.

He believes the Ghana star has the quality to thrive at any of Europe's top clubs and in the world's strongest leagues.

Source: YEN.com.gh