An Arsenal legend has dismissed Harry Kane's chances of winning the 2026 Ballon d'Or Award in October

He cited Kane's displays in the Champions League and the knockout stages of the 2026 World Cup to support his verdict

Instead, the former Gunners star named three players he believes are better positioned to claim football's most prestigious individual honour

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Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes Harry Kane is no longer in contention for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

The 1998 World Cup winner argued that while Kane's goalscoring exploits in the Bundesliga deserve recognition, the Ballon d'Or is ultimately decided by performances on football's biggest stages.

Harry Kane's chances of winning the 2026 Ballon d'Or are slim, according to Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Kane left out of Ballon d'Or favourites

According to Petit, the England captain failed to deliver in both the UEFA Champions League and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, effectively ending his chances of claiming the prestigious award.

Speaking to Mr Gamble, Petit did not hold back in his assessment. He said, as quoted by Goal:

"Harry Kane's Ballon d'Or chances are over. If you base that only on the German league, okay, no problem at all. But in the Champions League and with the national team, when it started to be really hard to win, I think he disappeared."

England's loss to Argentina in the 2026 World Cup semi-final has only intensified scrutiny over Kane's record in decisive knockout matches.

Petit believes the Ballon d'Or should reward players who shine under the greatest pressure rather than those who excel only in domestic competitions.

His criticism reflects a wider debate surrounding Kane's legacy, with many observers questioning whether his club form has consistently translated to Europe's biggest nights and major international tournaments.

Lionel Messi is on Emmanuel Petit's three-man shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, with Harry Kane missing out. Photos by Buda Mendes, Catherine Ivill - AMA and Kevin C. Cox.

Source: Getty Images

Petit predicts Ballon d'Or favourites

While dismissing Kane's chances, Petit identified three players he believes are genuine contenders for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal earned a place on the shortlist after playing a key role in his country's World Cup triumph.

Watch a compilation of Yamal's performance in the 2025/26 season, as shared on X:

Rodri, who won the Golden Ball Award after Spain's win over Argentina, also received strong backing following another influential campaign for club and country.

Lionel Messi completed Petit's trio of favourites. However, the former Arsenal star admitted the Argentine's spell with Inter Miami could work against him, given the Ballon d'Or's traditional emphasis on performances in Europe's elite club competitions.

Youngest Ballon d'Or winners in history

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the five youngest Ballon d'Or winners in football history.

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal could break that record this year if he claims the prestigious individual award.

Source: YEN.com.gh