Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr will remain at the club this summer despite his contract expiring in under a year, according to Sky Sports

Arsenal had been heavily linked with the 26-year-old Brazil international, who has been absent from training amid unresolved contract talks

New Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho is reported to value Vinicius highly, with club president Florentino Perez personally involved in negotiations

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Vinicius Jr will not leave Real Madrid this summer, with reports suggesting that the club have no intention of selling the Brazilian forward and remain confident he will sign a new deal.

The winger's current contract expires in the summer of 2027, and his absence from training had intensified speculation over his future.

Arsenal, who won the Premier League title, were widely linked with a move for the 26-year-old, but those hopes appear to have faded following the intervention of new Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho.

Real Madrid Make Final Vinicius Jr Decision, Dealing Arsenal Major Transfer Blow

Source: Getty Images

Mourinho's influence proves decisive

According to Sky Sports, Mourinho regards Vinicius as a central figure in his plans and is keen for him to remain at the Bernabeu as one of his key Galacticos. Club president Florentino Perez is also personally involved in efforts to secure the forward's future, having publicly expressed his desire for Vinicius to remain at the club long-term.

Sky Sports reported that there is "no strong public evidence yet that Vinicius wants to leave Real Madrid for any reason, sporting or otherwise; no quotes, no interviews, no suggestive social media post."

The same report added that Real Madrid "do not want him to run down the deal into a free agent situation either," making it clear that both sides are motivated to reach an agreement.

Contract Sticking Points Remain Unresolved

Despite the positive signals, the negotiations are far from straightforward. Vinicius is understood to be seeking a weekly wage that exceeds what Kylian Mbappe currently earns, making him the highest-paid player at the club. The structure of his image and commercial rights is also reported to be a significant stumbling block in talks.

Real Madrid are clearly unwilling to allow a player of his stature to enter the final year of his contract without an agreement, but selling him under Mourinho is equally not on the table.

Vinicius joined Real Madrid from Flamengo in 2018 and has made more than 375 appearances for the club across all competitions. During that time, he has collected three La Liga titles, two UEFA Champions League winners' medals and two Club World Cup titles.

Source: YEN.com.gh