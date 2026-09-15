A Ghanaian prophet has sent shockwaves through football circles with a troubling prophecy targeting an unnamed Black Stars player

The founder of Sankofa Ministries claimed a woman from the diaspora would ruin the footballer's career and wealth

The man of God refused to name the player but dropped a clue about the colour of his jersey

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Apostle Nana Kwarteng Amanfo, founder of Sankofa Ministries, has delivered a troubling forecast during an appearance on Okay FM, warning that a Ghanaian footballer plying his trade in England faces a devastating fall from grace linked to a romantic relationship.

Apostle Nana Kwarteng Amanfo Predicts Doom for Black Stars Player in Premier League. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and Sankofa Ministries/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Prophet predicts doom for Black Stars player

According to the apostle, the player in question will eventually marry a woman originally from the diaspora, and that union will prove catastrophic for his finances and career.

He described the outcome as a journey from riches to rags, driven entirely by the influence of this woman.

When the show's host, Nana Romeo, pushed Apostle Kwarteng to unveil the player's identity, the man of God declined to provide a name.

However, he offered one clue: the colour of the player's jersey resembles that of a clear sky, a detail that has since fuelled widespread speculation among fans.

Despite the gravity of the prediction, Apostle Kwarteng struck a note of cautious hope, stating that the situation is not irreversible and that the impending danger can still be averted if the right steps are taken.

Watch Apostle Kwarteng's doom prophecy, as shared on Instagram:

Which Black Stars players are in the EPL?

The prophecy has left many Ghanaian football supporters guessing, given that six Black Stars players currently feature in the English Premier League.

They include Antoine Semenyo of Manchester City, Mohammed Kudus of Tottenham Hotspur, and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku of Ipswich Town.

There are also two from Coventry City: Brandon Thomas-Asante and Caleb Yirenkyi, with Brighton's Ibrahim Osman being the sixth and final Black Stars player in the English top flight.

The sky-blue clue from the apostle has prompted debate online, with many fans drawing their own conclusions about which club and player the prophecy may concern.

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Source: YEN.com.gh