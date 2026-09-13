Nimbus Pronos, a cat known for predicting football results, has shared a forecast for the Manchester derby on September 13

Man City head into the Old Trafford clash, having won all three of their opening Premier League matches

A City victory at Old Trafford would be their first at the ground since 2023, adding extra weight to the feline's bold prediction

A psychic cat with a growing reputation for football predictions has turned its attention to one of England's most fiercely contested rivalries, backing Manchester City to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Psychic cat predicts the winner of Man United vs Man City Premier League clash on September 13, 2026. Photo by Molly Darlington, Shirlaine Forrest and Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

Man United vs Man City: Psychic cat predicts winner

Nimbus Pronos, the feline oracle whose forecasts have attracted a significant following online, was filmed appearing to choose City as the winner of the opening Manchester derby of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

A video circulating on Instagram captured the cat's prediction, with the clip quickly drawing attention from football fans.

Watch Nimbus' prediction, as shared on Instagram:

City enter the fixture in commanding form. New head coach Enzo Maresca, who took over following Pep Guardiola's exit, has guided the club to maximum points from their first three league games.

The winning start has given City considerable momentum ahead of what is traditionally one of the season's marquee fixtures.

United, meanwhile, have collected four points from the opening nine available under manager Michael Carrick, who was handed the role permanently after impressing as interim boss towards the end of last season.

The mixed start to the campaign means pressure is already building on the Red Devils ahead of a home fixture they will be desperate to win.

Man United vs Man City H2H meetings

Should City claim all three points at Old Trafford, it would be their first victory at the ground in over three years, a feat that underlines just how competitive the rivalry has become.

According to Sofascore, the last ten meetings between the two clubs have been remarkably balanced: City won five, United won four, and one ended in a draw.

That statistical closeness makes Nimbus Pronos' bold call all the more intriguing.

From a Ghanaian perspective, winger Antoine Semenyo will be hoping to make his mark on the occasion, with the forward yet to open his account for the campaign and eyeing a first goal against United.

Supercomputer updates Premier League winner prediction

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer had increased Arsenal’s chances of retaining the Premier League title to 51.78% after the third round of fixtures.

Manchester City’s chances, meanwhile, dipped slightly from 26.64% to 26.41%.

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Source: YEN.com.gh