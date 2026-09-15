Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi confirmed Mohammed Kudus is fit to start his first match of the 2026/27 season

The Ghanaian forward has made only substitute appearances since returning from the injury that kept him out of the 2026 World Cup

Kudus could feature in an advanced role as Spurs look to progress in the EFL Cup against Liverpool on September 15

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed that Mohammed Kudus is in contention to start against Liverpool in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, marking a potential turning point in the Ghanaian forward's return from a long-term injury.

The 26-year-old has been limited to three substitute appearances since the 2026/27 campaign got underway, having missed Ghana's run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup through injury.

De Zerbi has been carefully managing his workload, but the Italian tactician now believes Kudus is physically ready for a starting role.

Liverpool vs Tottenham: Good News as Mohammed Kudus Cleared to Start First Game. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Mo Kudus cleared to start against Liverpool

"Kudus can start because, in terms of his physical condition, he's better. But James [Maddison] is not yet," De Zerbi said ahead of the fixture.

The Spurs boss also outlined where the Ghana international could feature tactically.

"Kudus can play No.10, more offensive. The idea is to use the characteristics of the players in the first eleven," he added.

Should Kudus start, he is likely to operate in an advanced position, with his exact role shaped by how De Zerbi sets his side up against the Reds.

Watch De Zerbi's assessment on Kudus, as shared on X:

Spurs look to Kudus for spark

Tottenham arrive at this fixture in uncertain form, having collected just one win from their first five matches across all competitions this season.

Their sole victory came in the second round of the EFL Cup against Charlton Athletic, making Tuesday's tie against Liverpool a significant test of early-season progress.

Kudus carries a modest but positive personal record against Liverpool, contributing one goal and one assist across 10 meetings with the club, according to Transfermarkt.

However, his two previous encounters with the Reds in the EFL Cup have both ended in defeat, giving Tuesday's match an added edge for the forward on a personal level.

With Maddison unavailable and Spurs searching for attacking creativity, De Zerbi appears ready to hand Kudus his first start of the season in a competition where progression remains a realistic target for the north London club.

Kudus set for Black Stars return

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus had indicated he is set to return to the Ghana national team for the upcoming AFCON 2027 qualifiers against Ivory Coast and The Gambia.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate has been away from the Black Stars since October 2025, making his potential return a major boost for Ghana.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh