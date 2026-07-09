Saudi Arabia's Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has released an official list of 17 items banned from entry into the Kingdom

The prohibited goods include guru fruits, nutmeg powder, eavesdropping devices, certain tools, and unregistered pharmaceutical products

Travellers entering Saudi Arabia through airports or land border checkpoints are advised to review the full list before their trip

Saudi Arabia has published an official list of 17 items that travellers are barred from carrying into the Kingdom, whether arriving through airports or land border checkpoints, under updated customs regulations for 2026.

The list was released by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA), the government body responsible for overseeing goods entering and leaving Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia's Zakat Authority lists 17 banned items for 2026 customs, including guru fruits, eavesdropping devices, and unregistered pharmaceuticals. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia's full list of banned items

The prohibited goods cover a broad range of categories; intoxicants and pills of all kinds are banned outright, as are counterfeit currencies, weapons, ammunition, and fireworks in all shapes and types.

Travellers may not bring in discs or storage devices containing immoral material, nor any item concealing a hidden camera, such as watches, pens, or glasses.

Eavesdropping equipment in all its forms is strictly forbidden, along with electric shock devices, speed radar detectors, and prohibited chewing tobacco described on the list as "chewing smoke."

Two food items also appear on the list: guru fruits and nutmeg fruit, including its powder form. Authorities have not provided a public explanation for their inclusion, though both have historically been subject to restrictions in Gulf states due to concerns about misuse.

Books, magazines, and any publications that contravene the regulations of the Saudi Ministry of Media are likewise prohibited.

Pharmaceutical products not registered with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority are also on the banned list.

This category covers pills, creams, enhancement tonics, herbs, and lotions that fall outside the Kingdom's approved regulatory framework. Reproductive organs, tools, and devices of any kind are similarly forbidden.

The laser provision carries a specific condition: travellers are permitted to carry one laser pen, but it must be red only and must not exceed five milliwatts in power output.

What travellers should know before Saudi entry

The public-facing list does not detail the penalties attached to each category of prohibited item.

Under Saudi customs law, banned goods are generally subject to seizure at the point of entry, and depending on the nature of the item, additional legal consequences may follow.

ZATCA has advised anyone planning to enter Saudi Arabia in 2026 to consult the full prohibited goods list in advance to avoid complications or delays at customs checkpoints.

Countries not eligible for Saudi visa on arrival

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the suspension of its visa-on-arrival facility for citizens of 14 countries travelling to Saudi Arabia remains in effect.

The suspension, which dates back to April 2025, left thousands of prospective travellers scrambling to secure alternative documentation ahead of their trips.

This came ahead of the Hajj and was detailed in an internal circular from Saudi immigration authorities. It covers nationals from:

Source: YEN.com.gh