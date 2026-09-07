Carlos Queiroz is set to name his Black Stars squad for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Ivory Coast and The Gambia in the coming days

Ghanaian sports journalist Godfred Akoto Boafo has hinted that Jordan Ayew will feature despite being without a club

Mohammed Kudus is expected to miss out despite returning from his long injury layoff, which ruled him out of the 2026 World Cup

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Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz is preparing to announce his Black Stars squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, with prominent sports journalist Godfred Akoto Boafo sharing a list of likely inclusions and notable absentees ahead of fixtures against Ivory Coast and The Gambia.

Queiroz, who was reappointed by the Ghana Football Association following the expiry of his short-term contract after the 2026 World Cup, faces the challenge of assembling a competitive squad with several key players struggling for fitness and game time at the start of the 2026/27 club season.

Jordan Ayew is expected to make Ghana's squad for the 2027 AFCON qualifers while Kudus misses out. Photo by Julian Finney - FIFA, Brad Smith/ISI Photos and DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Jordan Ayew in, Mohammed Kudus out

According to Akoto Boafo, Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew is set to be included despite being a free agent following his departure from Leicester City at the end of last season.

The forward has been linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers but remains without a club. Mohammed Kudus, by contrast, is not expected to feature.

The Tottenham Hotspur star is still regaining fitness after a lengthy injury layoff that kept him out of Ghana's 2026 World Cup campaign entirely.

Augustine Boakye, who has contributed two goals and two assists in five appearances for St. Etienne this season, per Transfermarkt, is also tipped to earn a call-up.

Midfielder Kwasi Sibo, however, may miss out after completing an unexpected transfer to Libyan club Al Swehly.

Predicted Ghana squad for 2027 AFCON qualifiers

In goal, Benjamin Asare, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, and Joseph Anang are all expected to retain their places following the World Cup.

The defensive unit is likely to feature Gideon Mensah, Jerome Opoku, Kojo Oppong Peprah, Jonas Adjetey, and Derrick Kohn, with Alexander Djiku also set to return after missing the World Cup through injury.

Watch Akoto Boafo's predicted Ghana squad, as shared on X:

Thomas Partey, Caleb Yirenkyi, and Elisha Owusu are anticipated in midfield. Abu Francis, who suffered a serious injury during Ghana's World Cup campaign against Japan, may find that these qualifiers have come too soon for his return.

In attack, Felix Afena-Gyan is poised to come back into the fold alongside Prince Kwabena Adu, Antoine Semenyo, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Brandon Thomas-Asante, and Jordan Ayew.

Queiroz's squad announcement is expected within the coming days as Ghana begins its preparations for the AFCON 2027 qualifying double-header.

Carlos Queiroz speaks after Black Stars return

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz had broken his silence after being reappointed as Black Stars head coach, confirming his return on social media.

The Portuguese coach also shared his vision with Ghanaian fans, stressing that his role goes beyond managing the team on the pitch.

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Source: YEN.com.gh