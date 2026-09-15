Florence Obinim shared marriage advice for young people during a Radio XYZ interview, urging them to be prayerful when choosing a life partner

The talented gospel musician referenced Proverbs 31:30-31, warning that marrying the wrong person could lead to one's destruction

Her comments have drawn attention online as her own marriage to Bishop Daniel Obinim faces intense public scrutiny over leaked audio recordings

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Ghanaian gospel musician Florence Obinim’s advice to young people about marriage has attracted attention amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her union with Bishop Daniel Obinim.

Gospel musician Florence Obinim's marriage advice to the youth trends amid Bishop Obinim's controversy. Image credit: Florence Obinim Ministry

Source: Facebook

During an interview on Radio XYZ, Florence Obinim urged young Ghanaians who have yet to marry to approach the decision with both prayer and caution.

In her view, selecting a life partner is one of the most consequential choices a person will ever make, given that marriage is a lifelong commitment rather than a temporary arrangement.

Florence Obinim's marriage advice to Ghanaian youth

The gospel musician stressed the importance of seeking divine guidance before settling down, encouraging young people to pray for a God-fearing partner specifically.

She argued that the character of the person one chooses to build a life with can shape one's entire future, for better or worse.

To reinforce her message, Florence drew on Proverbs 31:30-31, a biblical passage that speaks to the qualities of a virtuous woman. She described finding a partner who embodies those traits as something truly special and not to be taken lightly.

She also issued a frank warning about the flip side of that coin. Florence stated that while a godly, virtuous partner can be a tremendous blessing, ending up with the wrong person carries the risk of bringing ruin into one's life.

Bishop Obinim marriage controversy

Florence's words have landed at a particularly charged moment. In recent weeks, the marriage between herself and Bishop Daniel Obinim has become a subject of widespread discussion across Ghanaian social media.

Leaked audio recordings allegedly involving Bishop Obinim have fuelled a stream of claims and speculation about the state of their relationship, though the contents of those recordings have not been independently verified.

The timing has not been lost on observers, and Florence's advice about prayer, discernment, and the dangers of choosing unwisely has become a talking point in its own right, with many social media users drawing connections between her words and the very public scrutiny her own marriage is currently facing.

The TikTok video of Florence Obinim is below.

Obinim claims Florence's marriage certificate is fake

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Bishop Daniel Obinim’s claim that Florence’s marriage certificate is forged.

The International God’s Way Church founder alleged that the document was issued by Pastor Adu Boahene and threatened to involve the Ghana Police Service if it was presented in court.

The claims emerged in a leaked audio message reportedly sent to Obinim’s daughter, Angel. Despite warning that further revelations could follow if the recording became public, the audio spread online and intensified controversy surrounding the couple’s separation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh