Ghanaian actor John Peasah, known as Drogba from YOLO, issued a public warning to his followers on Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Scammers have allegedly been sliding into fans' direct messages while impersonating the actor to solicit money

Drogba, who has been navigating health challenges in recent years, urged followers not to respond to any such financial requests

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Ghanaian actor John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba from the television series YOLO, has publicly called out scammers who are allegedly impersonating him online to extort money from unsuspecting members of the public.

YOLO actor Drogba speaks out about unknown individuals using his name to beg for money. Image credit: Drogba YOLO

Source: Facebook

In a social media post on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, the actor urged his followers to exercise caution when approached in their direct messages by anyone claiming to be him and requesting financial assistance.

Drogba's warning to followers

YOLO's Drogba was unambiguous in his message, stating that he would never personally reach out to solicit funds from anyone online.

"Please beware of scammers entering your DM to beg for money in my name. I will never do that. If anyone does that to you, please do not give them anything," he wrote.

The actor also directed a pointed message at those allegedly orchestrating the scheme, calling on them to reflect on the harm they are causing.

"To those doing this, have some conscience. One day you will face the consequences for your wicked actions," he added.

YOLO actor Drogba's health struggle

The warning carries added weight given that Drogba has been open about his health struggles in recent years, a situation that has drawn genuine concern and goodwill from fans and members of the public who have been following his recovery.

That goodwill appears to have created an opening for bad actors, with the alleged scammers seemingly banking on the sympathy people hold for the actor to make their impersonation more convincing and their appeals more effective.

Peasah rose to prominence through his role in YOLO, one of Ghana's most widely watched television dramas, and has maintained a loyal following. His public profile, combined with his ongoing health journey, makes him a recognisable target for those looking to exploit his name.

The actor's post serves as a timely reminder to supporters to verify the authenticity of any financial request attributed to him before taking action.

The X post by Drogba is below.

Drogba appeals to McBrown and others for help

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on YOLO actor Drogba and his appeal to Nana Ama McBrown, Mahamudu Bawumia, Sammy Gyamfi and Ibrahim Mahama for medical support. He said his request was driven by genuine need rather than entitlement.

Peasah is battling a demyelinating condition that has made everyday life difficult and increased his treatment needs. His latest appeal has prompted Ghanaians to call on influential individuals and organisations to help him access urgent medical care.

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Source: YEN.com.gh