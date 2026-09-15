Sarkodie has shared a cryptic message about growing one's own food as the jollof rice saga surrounding him continues to trend online this week

The rapper did not mention the jollof jokes or any of the artistes involved, leaving fans to interpret the timing and meaning of his post

The latest message comes after Patapaa, Shatta Wale, and others joined the wave of jokes sparked by Stonebwoy's claim about Sarkodie and jollof rice

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has made another cryptic social media post amid the growing jollof rice saga, telling his followers that his dream is to grow his own food.

Sarkodie shares a cryptic post about growing his own food as the jollof rice saga involving Stonebwoy continues online. Image credit: Sarkodie/Pulse Ghana.

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie shared the brief message on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at a time when he has continued to attract jokes online over claims made by Stonebwoy during their ongoing public feud.

The jollof saga began after Stonebwoy claimed that Sarkodie once visited his home following a disagreement and that he prepared jollof rice for him.

It quickly became a major talking point online, with fans creating jokes and memes around Sarkodie and the reported meal.

Patapaa later joined the teasing with a TikTok video in which he jokingly made a phone call to request the type of jollof reportedly served to Sarkodie.

Shatta Wale also entered the conversation, posting "Sark Jollof Lord" alongside laughing emojis. An old jollof post by Yvonne Nelson has also resurfaced, with some fans speculating about whether Sarkodie may have been connected to the dish shown in the 2016 post.

Sarkodie shares cryptic message about growing food

In the post, Sarkodie wrote simply: "Dream is to grow your own food."

He did not directly mention Stonebwoy, jollof rice, or any of the artistes who have recently joined the conversation.

However, the timing of the post has already caught attention, with the rapper's food-related statement coming as the jollof jokes around him continue to spread across social media.

Sarkodie has previously responded indirectly to parts of the ongoing conversation, rather than addressing every claim directly.

His latest message has therefore left fans wondering whether it was simply a personal thought or another subtle contribution to the growing conversation.

Sarkodie's latest cryptic post on X is below.

Fans react to Sarkodie's grow food post

Sarkodie's cryptic post set off a wave of reactions on X, with many users linking the message directly back to the jollof saga.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

YUNG DADY commented:

"You couldn't grow your own food that year"

DC commented:

"And u go chop jollof for arrbwoy ein house, why u no grow your own food and chop your own thing"

Makavelli commented:

"You de3 unless you grow rice ooo, so that you get unlimited Jollof"

Babylon Leaders commented:

"Good, because we are not serving your Jollof again if you come to apologize"

Butwhyemman commented:

"Chairman is surely talking about Stonebwoy's rice production. He miss Jollof already"

Stonebwoy's rice brand resurfaces again amid feud

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy also attracted attention over a social media post about LILO Rice, a Ghanaian rice brand he co-owns with his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla.

On September 12, 2026, the musician shared two videos showing the packaged rice and meals prepared with it, describing the product as the secret to preparing great jollof.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh