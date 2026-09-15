General Corporal Robert Katey Koranteng appeared at the Adabraka District Court on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, facing a murder charge

20-year-old law student Ivan Apprey Baidoo died after a motorbike crash during a police pursuit on the Tema Motorway on August 27

The prosecution alleges Koranteng kicked the motorbike during the chase, causing it to crash, and then fled the scene without calling for help

A Ghana Police Service officer has been formally charged with murder following the death of a 20-year-old law student during a motorbike pursuit on the Tema Motorway last month.

General Corporal Robert Katey Koranteng, 34, was arraigned at the Adabraka District Court in Accra on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Ivan Baidoo Death: Ghana Police Officer Charged With Murder of Central University Student

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He faces a charge of murder under Section 46 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), which relates to intentionally causing death by unlawful harm.

Prosecutors told the court that on August 27, 2026, Ivan Apprey Baidoo, a student at Central University's law faculty, boarded a Yango motorbike from Ashongman Estates heading to East Legon Astroturf Park for a football game.

The rider, Samuel Wesley Arthur, allegedly ran a red light at the UPSA traffic intersection, where Koranteng was stationed on duty as part of the Traffic Management Enforcement Unit at the Police Headquarters.

The prosecution alleges Koranteng gave chase, and despite the rider failing to stop at both the Okponglo traffic light and the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange, the pursuit continued onto the Tema Motorway.

Beyond the Old Tollbooth, Koranteng allegedly kicked the moving motorbike with his leg, causing Arthur to lose control and crash into a concrete barrier. The prosecution further contends that Koranteng left the scene without stopping or securing medical assistance for either victim.

Members of the public transported Baidoo and Arthur to the Tema General Hospital. Baidoo was pronounced dead on arrival. Arthur received treatment and was discharged.

Investigation and Autopsy Findings

A postmortem examination carried out on September 3 by Dr Eric Dumfeh, a pathologist at Tema General Hospital, attributed Baidoo's death to haemorrhagic shock resulting from bilateral haemothorax and haemoperitoneum, both caused by blunt trauma to the chest and abdomen.

The Ghana Police Service, under the Criminal Investigations Department, assumed control of the investigation on September 8.

Koranteng was arrested on September 12 after preliminary inquiries by the Police Service had already linked him to the incident and led to his interdiction.

The Police Professional Standards Bureau is separately examining his conduct.

Baidoo's father, Evans Baidoo, previously stated that the family did not believe his son had died in an ordinary accident, and the family called for a transparent investigation and prosecution if culpability was established.

Baidoo is scheduled to be buried on Saturday, September 19, 2026. A pre-burial service is set for 6 a.m., with the main burial service following at 7 a.m. at CEM Rehoboth Temple near Wisconsin University. Investigations into the case are continuing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh