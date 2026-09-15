The UK government published the full list of 18 countries and territories whose nationals are exempt from the English language requirement

Nationals from countries including Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya are not on the exemption list and must prove their English proficiency

Applicants must still meet additional conditions tied to their sponsoring employer to qualify for the Scale-up Worker visa

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The United Kingdom has published the complete list of 18 countries and territories whose nationals will not need to demonstrate English language proficiency when applying for a Scale-up Worker visa.

UK Scale-up Worker visa: Countries and territories exempted from the English language test. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The announcement appeared on the UK's official government website, which describes the Scale-up Worker visa as a route that allows foreign nationals to take up an eligible role at a fast-growing British business. T

he government website also notes that any employer wishing to sponsor workers under this scheme must first meet defined eligibility criteria before they can legally bring overseas staff into the country.

Countries exempt from UK's English Language requirement

According to the UK government, nationals from the following 18 countries and territories are not required to provide proof of English language ability as part of their Scale-up Worker visa application:

Antigua and Barbuda Australia The Bahamas Barbados Belize The British Overseas Territories Canada Dominica Grenada Guyana Jamaica Malta New Zealand St Kitts and Nevis St Lucia St Vincent and the Grenadines Trinidad and Tobago USA.

The exemption reflects the official or widely spoken status of English in each of these nations and territories.

What applicants outside the list must do

For nationals from countries not featured on the exemption list, including many African nations, the path to a Scale-up Worker visa requires an additional step.

These applicants must submit verified evidence of their English language ability as part of a complete and successful application.

Beyond the language component, all applicants, regardless of nationality, must still satisfy the conditions attached to their sponsoring employer.

The UK government stipulates that the business offering employment must qualify as a recognised, fast-growing scale-up company before it can sponsor any overseas worker through this particular visa route.

The Scale-up Worker visa is designed to help high-growth British businesses attract skilled talent from abroad, and the language exemption list forms one part of a broader set of requirements that determine an applicant's eligibility.

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Source: YEN.com.gh