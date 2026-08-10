South African musician Danny K's family confirmed the death of his wife, Lisa Koppel, on Monday, August 10, 2026

Lisa, daughter of celebrity divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger, had built her own career as an advocate of the High Court

The celebrity couple married in 2012 and shared 13 years, raising two sons named Jayden and Kyle

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South African musician Daniel "Danny K" Koppel is mourning the death of his wife, Lisa Koppel, who passed away at the age of 41.

South African musician Danny K's wife, Lisa Koppel, dies at 41 as family confirms the sad news. Image credit: MDN News

Source: Facebook

The news was confirmed on Monday, 10 August 2026, through Danny K's mother, Pam Koppel. The family has not issued a formal statement and has chosen not to disclose the circumstances surrounding Lisa's death.

They have since asked for privacy during their period of grief.

Who was Lisa Koppel?

Born Lisa Gundelfinger, she was the daughter of well-known celebrity divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger. Before entering the legal profession, she had a brief career in modelling.

She subsequently obtained an LLB degree through the University of South Africa (UNISA) and was admitted as an advocate of the High Court in 2010.

At the time of her death, she was working as an associate at her father's firm, Billy Gundelfinger Attorneys.

Her passing has prompted an outpouring of condolences from friends, fans and members of the public, many of whom remembered her as someone who combined professional dedication with a commitment to her family.

Danny K and Lisa's 13-year marriage

Lisa and Danny K wed in 2012 in a ceremony held in Somerset West in the Western Cape. Over the course of their 13-year marriage, the couple welcomed two sons, Jayden and Kyle.

Despite Danny K's long-standing profile in South Africa's music industry, the pair deliberately kept their personal lives out of the public eye.

Danny K has not made any further public comment on his wife's death.

The cause of Lisa's passing remains undisclosed, as her family continues to come to terms with the loss.

The Facebook post announcing Lisa's death is below:

Reactions to Lisa Koppel's death

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Lisa's death was confirmed.

@Kevin Padayachee wrote:

"Heartfelt condolences to the family. May our Lord comfort you and lead you through such a difficult time."

@Arthur Adams wrote:

"Ah, man. Sorry for your loss, Koppel family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

@Zimasa Jantjie wrote:

"Condolences to Danny K and Family."

Two Nigerians killed in South Africa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Nigerian government has condemned the deaths of two of its citizens in South Africa amid rising anti-migrant tensions.

Officials alleged one Nigerian died after an encounter with the Tshwane Metro Police, while another was killed by unidentified gunmen.

Nigeria said the two killings raise concerns that foreigners are being unfairly targeted and stereotyped as criminals.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh