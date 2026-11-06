UD Almería announced plans to donate all ticket revenue from its Matchday 34 home game to Jesús de Miguel's family

The initiative was spearheaded by club president Mohammed Al Khereiji following the tragic death of the Tenerife striker at age 30

Cristiano Ronaldo holds a 25% stake in UD Almería after acquiring it through CR7 Sports Investments in February 2026

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Spanish second-tier club UD Almería has announced a heartfelt tribute to late Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel, pledging to direct all ticket income from an upcoming league fixture to his bereaved family.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Spanish club UD Almería is set to make a heartwarming donation to Jesús de Miguel's family after the player's death. Photo credit: @CDTOfficial/X and @ESPNFC/X.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo's club to make heartwarming donation

According to The Sun, the Andalusian club confirmed on Wednesday, November 4, that every euro raised through ticket sales at its Matchday 34 home encounter against CD Tenerife in April 2027 will go directly to De Miguel's loved ones.

The club also extended a personal invitation to his relatives to attend the match if they feel able to do so.

Club president Mohammed Al Khereiji spearheaded the gesture. In its official statement, Almería acknowledged that no sum of money could ease the pain of losing a loved one, yet emphasised that solidarity across the football community remains a powerful expression of shared humanity.

Below is the club's statement on X:

The tragic death of Jesús de Miguel

De Miguel died in hospital on Tuesday morning (November 3) following a serious chest injury sustained during a Segunda División fixture involving FC Andorra the previous day.

The injury occurred after an accidental collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono, sending shockwaves through Spanish football.

The timing of Almería's donation carries particular weight. The club's upcoming opponents in Matchday 34 are CD Tenerife, the very team De Miguel represented, transforming what would otherwise be a routine league contest into a moment of collective mourning and remembrance.

Ronaldo's connection to UD Almería

Cristiano Ronaldo's ownership stake in the club has amplified international interest in the initiative.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner acquired a 25 per cent share in UD Almería through his investment vehicle, CR7 Sports Investments, in February 2026, joining the club's Saudi-led ownership group.

The donation, however, was driven by Al Khereiji rather than announced as a personal contribution from Ronaldo himself.

For De Miguel's family, the April fixture will represent far more than 90 minutes of football.

It will stand as a public act of compassion from a club that chose to stand alongside them during an unimaginable time of grief.

Heartbreaking update on Jesus Owono emerge

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono has remained at home following the tragic collision that claimed the life of Jesús de Miguel.

In an emotional statement, the goalkeeper described the days since the incident as the most difficult of his life.

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Source: YEN.com.gh