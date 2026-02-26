Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo is making strategic moves off the pitch as he prepares for life after retirement

The 41-year-old has reportedly acquired a minority stake in Spanish side UD Almeria, expanding his growing business portfolio

Ronaldo has scored in his last three matches as Al-Nassr pursue their first league title since the 2019 season

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a bold step into football ownership after acquiring a 25 per cent stake in UD Almeria.

The investment, completed through his company CR7 Sports Investments, marks a significant move for the 41-year-old as he prepares for life beyond the touchline.

Ronaldo invests in Spanish club

According to Fabrizio Romano, financial details have not been made public, yet the deal is viewed as a long-term strategic commitment.

"I have long had the ambition to contribute to football beyond the pitch," Ronaldo said in a statement, as quoted by ESPN.

"UD Almería is a Spanish club with a strong foundation and clear growth potential. I wish to work with the team leading the club to support it in its new phase of growth."

Almeria president Mohamed Al Khereiji welcomed the partnership with visible excitement.

"He is considered the best on the pitch," Al Khereiji said.

"He knows the Spanish leagues very well and understands the potential of what we are building here both in terms of the team and the youth academy."

The club is owned by SMC Group, a Saudi investment consortium led by Al Khereiji, which completed a takeover in May 2025.

After suffering relegation in April 2024, Almeria are now pushing for a return to La Liga.

They sit third in the Segunda Division table, two points behind leaders Racing Santander after 27 matches. Promotion is firmly within reach.

For Ronaldo, ownership has long been part of the plan. He has previously spoken about wanting to control a team once his playing days end. This latest development shows that the transition has already begun.

Ronaldo balances business with on-field brilliance

While expanding his portfolio, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to shine in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr.

He recently became the first player to surpass 500 goals since turning 30 after scoring against Al Hazem.

Days later, he inspired a dominant win over Al Najma as his side strengthened their grip on the summit while he entered Al Nassr's all-time top scorers list.

The Riyadh outfit now have 58 points, sitting two ahead of Al Ahli and three clear of Al Hilal.

With 11 fixtures remaining, the mission is clear. Deliver silverware.

Next on the schedule is a trip to Al Fayha on Saturday, February 28. As Ronaldo builds an empire off the field, he remains as driven as ever where it matters most, inside the white lines.

