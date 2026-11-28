Ghana's Black Queens mounted a comeback against Ecuador in their opening intercontinental play-off fixture in Morocco

Ecuador took a shock lead within the first minute, forcing the Black Queens to dig deep across 90 minutes

Ghana's path to the 2027 Women's World Cup still depends on two more crucial group-stage results

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Ghana's Black Queens kept their FIFA Women's World Cup dream alive with a 2-1 comeback win over Ecuador in their opening intercontinental play-off match at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Morocco on Saturday, November 28.

The result gives Ghana a vital edge in a preliminary group that also features Uzbekistan, South Africa, Chinese Taipei and Papua New Guinea, with only the top two sides advancing to the final play-off stage in February and March 2027, where three World Cup spots will be decided.

2027 Women’s World Cup Play-Offs: Ghana Surprise Ecuador With Epic Comeback

Source: Twitter

How Ghana beat Ecuador

Ecuador caught the Black Queens flat-footed when Maylin Arreaga put the South Americans ahead within the opening minute.

The early setback threatened to derail Ghana's preparations, but the team responded swiftly.

In the 12th minute, Benedicte Simon reacted fastest to a rebound to level the score and restore composure to Kim Lars Björkegren's side.

Ghana controlled large portions of the match thereafter but were unable to unlock a disciplined Ecuadorian defensive structure.

The game looked to be heading for a draw until, deep into stoppage time, the Black Queens were awarded a penalty. Josephine Bonsu converted the spot kick calmly to complete the turnaround and secure all three points.

Ghana's route to Brazil 2027

The victory carries added weight given the scale of Ghana's absence from the global stage.

The Black Queens last appeared at the Women's World Cup in 2007, and before that represented Africa at the 1999 and 2003 editions, three consecutive appearances that remain their only World Cup history.

Their return to intercontinental competition followed a 2-1 victory over Côte d'Ivoire in the African play-off in August, which secured their place in the current six-nation preliminary phase.

Ghana's next fixture is against Uzbekistan on December 1, a particularly demanding test after Uzbekistan opened the tournament with a commanding 3-0 defeat of Papua New Guinea.

The Black Queens then face Papua New Guinea on December 5 to complete the preliminary phase.

Finishing among the top two in the group remains the immediate target, and while the win over Ecuador is a significant step forward, the job is far from done.

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Source: YEN.com.gh