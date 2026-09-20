Matheus Cunha publicly criticised Man United's approach after they drew 1-1 with Fulham on Sunday, September 20

The Brazilian forward pointed to a drop in energy at the start of the second half as a key factor in United dropping points

Cunha also noted that the Red Devils tend to perform better after conceding, describing the pattern as unacceptable

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Matheus Cunha has openly challenged Manchester United's mentality following their 1-1 draw against Fulham in the 2026/27 Premier League season, warning that their habit of raising their level only after conceding is something the club must address.

Speaking to Sky Sports immediately after the match, the Brazilian forward acknowledged that United performed well for much of the contest but identified a clear pattern that he believes is holding the team back.

Matheus Cunha appears to criticise his Manchester United teammates after their 1-1 draw with Fulham. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Matheus Cunha questions Man United teammates

Cunha pointed to the opening period of the second half as the decisive moment in the game, suggesting Fulham outworked United during that phase.

"In the beginning of the second half they put in more energy than us and we cannot accept this," he said, as quoted by Tribuna.

He was equally candid about a recurring issue in United's performances.

"We always play better after conceding a goal, and it cannot be like this," Cunha said, indicating that the team's response to adversity should not be the benchmark for their standard level of effort.

Watch Cunha's goal, as shared on X:

Cunha cites misfortune but demands more

Despite his frustration with the team's approach, Cunha acknowledged that fortune also played a part in the final scoreline.

Both he and Bruno Fernandes struck the woodwork during the match, and he conceded that some luck will be needed for the chances United create to be converted.

"I don't think today was about final decisions; we were a bit unlucky. I hit the post, and Bruno hit the post," he said.

"We need to create more and hope the luck comes and we score."

However, Cunha stopped short of using misfortune as an excuse, instead calling for across-the-board improvement.

"We need to improve in every single position," he added, leaving little room for ambiguity about his assessment of where the squad currently stands.

The draw leaves United with ground to make up in the early stages of the new Premier League campaign, and Cunha's public remarks signal that standards within the dressing room are being openly scrutinised.

Supercomputer updates Premier League title predictions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer had updated its Premier League title predictions, with Arsenal’s chances falling and Manchester City’s rising.

City, viewed as Arsenal’s main title rival, recorded the biggest increase in the latest update.

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Source: YEN.com.gh