A supercomputer released fresh Premier League title predictions after Arsenal drew with Newcastle and Manchester City failed to beat Fulham

Arsenal retained their status as overwhelming favourites in the updated projections, holding a commanding probability despite dropping points

Brighton have leapfrogged Man City in the title race rankings, raising questions about the Seagulls' unexpected challenge

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Opta's supercomputer has updated its Premier League title predictions following a weekend of dropped points for two of the division's leading clubs, with Arsenal and Manchester City both failing to win on Saturday, November 21.

Supercomputer makes fresh Premier League title prediction after Arsenal and Man City drop points. Photos by James Gill - Danehouse, MB Media and Harvey Murphy - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal and Man City drop points

Despite being held away from home, Arsenal maintain an overwhelming probability of claiming the 2026/27 Premier League title according to the latest forecast, underscoring the scale of their advantage over the chasing pack.

Mikel Arteta's side threw away the lead after Eberechi Eze had given the North London club the advantage before the end of the first half.

Goals from Harvey Barnes and Malick Thiaw turned the game on its head, but Noni Madueke rescued a 2-2 draw with an equaliser in the 78th minute, preventing what would have been a damaging defeat on the road.

Elsewhere at the Etihad, Manchester City's afternoon proved equally frustrating.

A 1-1 draw at home against Fulham extended their winless league run to four matches and left them third in the table with 22 points from 11 games.

Despite that run of form, City's position in the title race had until now appeared relatively secure.

Supercomputer updates Premier League title projections

With both title favourites dropping points, Opta's supercomputer updated its title projections. The model handed Arsenal a 74.97% chance of retaining the league crown.

However, the most significant shift in the supercomputer's calculations involves Brighton & Hove Albion, who have moved ahead of City to emerge as Arsenal's closest challengers.

Brighton now carry a 10.15% chance of winning the title, with City marginally behind on 9.94%.

Liverpool occupy fourth in the projections with a 3.01% probability, while Bournemouth (0.95%) and Chelsea (0.36%) round out the leading contenders in the forecast.

The rise of Brighton reflects their increasingly consistent performances and signals that the title conversation may now extend beyond the traditional frontrunners.

Winning back-to-back Premier League titles has historically been a rare achievement, with only a small number of clubs managing consecutive championships in the competition's modern era.

Why Arsenal were denied a penalty vs Hull

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Premier League had explained why Arsenal were not awarded a penalty after VAR spotted a holding foul on Kai Havertz against Hull City.

An offside decision cancelled the penalty opportunity, but Martin Odegaard’s 72nd-minute goal gave the Gunners a 1-0 victory.

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Source: YEN.com.gh