Fifteen years after Asamoah Gyan’s infamous penalty miss against Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup, his first words and immediate reaction have finally come to light

The miss remains one of the most painful moments in Ghana’s football history, denying the Black Stars a historic chance to become the first African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals

Ghanaian fans have expressed mixed reactions, with memories of that dramatic night in Johannesburg once again stirring strong emotions

More than fifteen years after that unforgettable night in South Africa, a fresh layer has been added to one of Ghana’s most painful football memories.

New details have emerged about Asamoah Gyan’s emotions moments after his missed penalty at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, a moment that still lives vividly in the hearts of supporters.

The revelation reopens the story of a match that carried the hopes of a nation and an entire continent.

Ghana stood seconds away from history against Uruguay, chasing a place in the World Cup semi-final.

When Gyan stepped up during extra time, belief filled the air. The strike was powerful, brave and decisive in intent, yet it crashed against the crossbar. In an instant, joy slipped into silence.

Uruguay later claimed victory in the shootout, ending Ghana’s dream and sealing one of the most emotional exits the tournament has ever seen.

For many fans, that single kick became a reminder of football’s unforgiving nature.

Watch Gyan's infamous penalty miss vs Uruguay:

Gyan’s reaction after penalty miss revealed

In the immediate aftermath, Gyan was not thinking about legacy or records. According to former teammate Derek Boateng, the striker was overwhelmed by a sense of responsibility rather than regret.

Boateng, who was on the bench at the time, recalled a deeply human moment that unfolded shortly after the final whistle.

"He hugged me; as a matter of fact, he wanted to 'enter' my body. The only thing he kept on saying was 'Why me? Why me? Why me?' He was grabbing me. And I kept on telling him, 'Don't worry, it's part of the game everybody can miss a penalty.'"

Watch Boateng's account of Gyan's emotions after the penalty miss:

The scene painted the picture of a player carrying the weight of millions on his shoulders. Gyan had already delivered crucial goals during the tournament from the spot, leading Ghana with courage and confidence.

That miss did not erase his contribution, yet the emotional toll was clear.

Boateng also addressed long-standing talk of tension before the kick. He explained that Stephen Appiah handed the ball to Gyan without any ill feeling, dismissing suggestions of conflict within the camp.

Fans react as memories resurface

Following the account, supporters took to social media to share how the moment still affects them. Some messages reflected pain; others offered comfort and gratitude.

One person wrote:

"You see the power in that kick; even Muslera wouldn't have saved it. It’s football, and we were just unlucky! History skipped us that day ok the lucky side. Respect to baby jet."

Another added:

"Awww, Ghana still loves you all to date. You all gave us the best moments in Ghanaian football, and we’re yet to see another generation take the moment to the next level."

A netizen admitted:

"I’m getting goosebumps rn."

A commenter summed up:

"We all need a hug sometimes."

Despite that heartbreak, Gyan’s story did not end there. He remains Ghana’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals, per Transfermarkt.

He also holds the record as Africa’s highest scorer at the FIFA World Cup with six strikes, achievements that underline a legacy built on courage, resilience, and unforgettable moments.

