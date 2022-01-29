Canadian rapper, Drake has got fans and colleagues gushing over his cute son Adonis after he shared a video on his Instagram page

The rapper had a cute father and son moment with his little champ who went the extra mile of teaching him how to speak French

Not only did fans gush over Drake's conversation with Adonis, many could also not get over the fact that the four year old speaks French

Popular rapper, Drake definitely has some of the best and adorable moments with his beautiful son Adonis.

Taking to his Instagram page, Drake shared a video of himself with his son at a restaurant, and while they probably waited on their meal, they had a conversation.

Drake Shares video of cute son, Adonis Photo credit: @champagnepapi

The first leg of their video had to do with how fast Adonis was growing for his age and how tall he would be at Drake's age.

Suddenly in the middle of the talk, Adonis offered to teach his dad French, a gesture Drake appreciated even though Adonis' translation might have been made up.

"I been around the world thrice times I mean what I say."

Watch the video below:

Sweet reactions

berner415:

"Epic ! Dad life "

nsg_music:

"Already speaking another language… bruh I’m getting old."

zackbia:

"he’s already wavier than all of us."

ozmusiqe:

"He just dropped some French pranks "

kidthewiz:

"The Best Conversations Ever "

whoissimpson:

"He’s gonna be able to dunk on you soon."

melamurde:

"Truth teller! he’s been here before he knows."

cynncakes:

"wen u re vry old and u die u will return to d universe i don die."

beneficiary.oflagos:

"Kids can be so unbelievable and adorable at the same time."

Drake throws race car themed 4th birthday party for son

Renowned rapper Drake celebrated his only son Adonis as he turned a year older. The God's Plan hitmaker went on his Instagram page on Monday, October 11, sharing lovely snaps of him and his son as he marked the big day.

The 34-year-old shared two snaps of him and Adonis, with the first showing the two posing in front of a racing-themed photo wall written, 'Adonis races into 4'.

In the second photo, Drake, with a huge smile on his face, held up his son, who appeared to be pulling a superhero move.

Source: YEN.com.gh