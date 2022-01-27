Shatta Wale has claimed that he is showing his newfound lover, Elfreda that he is fully loaded with cash

The Dancehall star indicated that he had bought a new Range Rover for his lover but she did not want him to post a photo of it

Shatta Wale and Elfreda took over social media last week when they announced their relationship in lovey-dovey videos

Award-winning dancehall artiste Shatta Wale born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, has indicated that he is already showing gifts on his new lover, Elfreda.

In a new post he made on his Instagram stories and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale claimed that he had just bought a new Range Rover for his lover.

According to the Taking Over hitmaker, even though he has presented the plush ride to his fair-coloured girlfriend, she did not want him to post it on social media.

As such, we cannot confirm if indeed the Ayoo crooner had done what he said he had done or was just goofing around.

His post read:

"Bought a rage for my bae yesterday and she said hun please don't post it on social media" and added a teary-eyed emoji to it."

Fans react to the claim

It appeared many fans and followers of the Shatta Movement president found it hard to believe that he would do such a thing.

switchfocus came in with the comment:

"This guy can lie"

innocentgh7581 begged to differ:

"What if he’s not lying too"

kayanmata_queen_gh also did not believe Wale:

"cruise master"

oduro3113 also wrote:

"Really lke the way u cn lie"

