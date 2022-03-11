Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi posted a cute video celebrating completing writing her final thesis and let the whole world know how happy she is

The actress, who plays the role of Zoey Johnson in the sitcom, is now one step closer to becoming a graduate at the top university of Harvard

Social media users took to The Shade Room's comment section to applaud the stunner for being a good example yo young woman

Grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi is nearly a Harvard graduate. The star, who plays the character of Zoey Johnson in the sitcom, took to social media to celebrate completing her final thesis.

‘Grownish’ star Yara Shahidi completing her final thesis recently. Image: @yarashahidi

Source: Instagram

In a cute video, Yara shared that her thesis was 136 pages long. She expressed how happy she is that she's just one step closer to graduating from the prestigious university.

Taking to Instagram, The Shade Room reposted her video. The outlet captioned the clip of Yara Shahidi:

"#PressPlay: #TSRBlackExcellence: YASSS! Congrats to #YaraShahidi who’s now one step closer to graduating Harvard with her completed 136-pages-long thesis!"

Peeps took to the outlet's comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Many praised her for being a good example to young woman.

officialmarleywaters commented:

"Different type of flex."

benballer said:

"That’s a real leader. A role model to young women all over."

_lola_li_bunni wrote:

"Yasss, she brag different???? love this."

lb_plustwo commented:

"Literally clapping because no way I would have much to say after page one."

gottastephitup said:

"Yessss!! So beautiful inside and out!"

chizzy_enwereji added:

"So much like her in Grownish."

