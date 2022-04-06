A video of a man taking centre stage at the wedding reception of former Miss SA, Tamaryn Green, and her husband, Ze Nxumalo, was shared online

The energetic man was clearly in good spirits as he is seen busting some moves before jumping up and down on all four limbs

Saffas were amazed by his energy and responded to the Twitter post with compliments and light-hearted banter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Stunning images and videos of the wedding of former Miss South Africa, Tamaryn Green, and her entrepreneur husband, Ze Nxumalo, have been circulating online, giving Mzani online users all the warm and love-filled feels.

One social media user @ngcebomcobothi1 took to Twitter to share a video of one of the guests breaking it down on the dance floor during the Nxumalos’ wedding reception – and boy was he a vibe!

A wedding guest brought the house down with his dance moves. Image: @ngcebomcobothi1/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the clip, the energetic gentleman is seen busting some moves before dropping to the ground on all four limbs and breaking into a frog jump-like move along to the amapiano beat. He is seen jumping right back up again and continuing to dance with great energy. @ngcebomcobothi1 captioned the Twitter post:

“Please, this white man has had me laughing for the last 10 minutes, how did he jump down like that?”

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Saffas flooded the post with love:

@preciousmgenge replied:

“This wedding was lit.”

@sneaya wrote:

“Love his energy. He nearly did the splits.”

@n0ntokozo said:

“Me too but she’s my favourite.”

@upendo_nzuri responded:

“So these people did a whole rehearsal for weeks… for this low frog jump I love him!!!!!”

@K_CyberSecWrld commented:

“I appreciate the jump.”

@Thenji_D reacted:

“I love him!”

@Kukunda_ wrote:

“That’s a hot boy right there, samthandi.”

@BlvckAsh_ replied:

“I can’t stop watching this video.”

Ghanaian Plus-size Man Steals Limelight with His Intense Dance Moves at Wedding Reception

In a related story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that there's always that one person who becomes the joy with their delightful presence and impressive dance moves at events, especially weddings.

A young man in an African outfit rocked the dance floor at a wedding reception, where he shakes his moves to a praise song.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, seen by YEN.com.gh, the young man stole the limelight with his energy-filled and exciting modern steps and leg works.

Source: YEN.com.gh