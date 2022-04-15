A clip that showed a brave man grabbing a snake that was slithering out of a toilet went viral on Facebook

The man seemed to struggle with getting the snake out and was joined by two other men

Peeps were baffled by how the snake crawled up the sewage system and were horrified by the thought of using the toilet

A video of a man reaching out and grabbing a snake from a toilet bowl was posted on Facebook. In the clip, the man was seen struggling to free the snake from the toilet and was joined by two other men to assist.

It is unclear where this incident occurred though the video was posted by TREND TOUR Thailand. This gave rise to people cautioning others to check everything in their rooms for creatures such as snakes when on vacation in Thailand.

A video scared many people on the internet as it showed a snake caught inside a toilet bowl. Image: TREND TOUR Thailand/Facebook

Source: UGC

The scary Facebook video got people doubting the safety of their toilets. Some shared their hair-raising encounters with serpents that they found in the house, while others made jokes about never using the toilet again.

Here are some of the comments:

Ellen Villa said:

"It's happened on my toilet bowl. It was a phyton. It was really huge, but it had already crawled inside the dining room when I saw it. At first, I thought it was an IKEA snake toy. I wanted to pick it up. When I realized it was moving, I ran out of the house and called for help."

Jan Tegnér said:

"This is why men stand when they pee. Don't want to give the snakes low hanging fruit... "

Claire Causer said:

"Looks like I’m gonna have to wee in sink now."

Christian Mfon Jornsen said:

"You'll never see me anywhere near there again... Ever!!!!!!!"

Morten Flagstad said:

"This is actually very normal in Thailand. Check before you sit, the same way you always check your shoes before you put them on. And also always lift your pillow and blanket before going to bed.. "

June Hayes said:

"I got a rat up my toilet. They say your never more than 15 feet away from one. Was about a month. Before I could go with out looking down it at the same time. Never happened again. Luckily only the once but that was enough. "

Source: YEN.com.gh