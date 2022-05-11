A man ran for his life and scattered everything in an office space after a person approached him with a fake snake

A man ran for his life and scattered everything in his path in an office space after a person approached him with a fake snake hanging on a stick.

The man, who sported a white shirt over shorts, looked tensed and fearful as the individual came to him with the lookalike serpent.

He then took to his heels in the office while the individual chased him with the fake snake on the stick.

Woman attempts to calm him

The clip shows the moment one woman attempted to calm down the man to save him from his misery after the person dropped the fake reptile on him.

The clip shows the moment one woman attempted to calm the man to save him from his misery after the person dropped the fake reptile on him.

Scores of internet users have reacted to the video making the rounds on social media in Ghana.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Jenny_ninison commented:

''Which kind yeye joke be this one na what if the snake bite am nii .''

Afiakisiwaa said:

''I'm so scared of snakes u dare not play jus such jokes with me.''

Source: YEN.com.gh