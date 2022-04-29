North Korea leader Kim Jong Un met with army troops in celebration of its 90th anniversary since its formation

Several missiles were on display during the army parade including biggest intercontinental ballistic missile and a hypersonic missile

It was reported that the country could also resume testing its nuclear weapons soon after a break since 2017

NORTH KOREA - Leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un wants the country to ensure it has the ability to “annihilate the enemy”. The leader made the remarks while addressing local media stations to mark the 90th anniversary of the formation of the army.

Satellite images revealed the country has upped its preparations for a protentional nuclear test. State media released photos of Jong Un on a white horse while meeting the troops.

North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un meets with army troops for a military parade. Image: Korean Central News Agency/Getty

The parade also saw a display of the country’s missiles including its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-17 as well as a hypersonic missile. While addressing the army, the leader said the display showcased “heroism and radical development.”

SABC News reported that North Korea claims it resists forms of war and the missiles will be used for self-defence. The country could also begin testing its nuclear weapons soon after a break since 2017.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies issued a report that said the current satellite imagery shows preparations from the country are underway, according to Reuters.

Social media users react to the parade:

Lionel Derbyshire commented:

“Ambition and appetite to destroy humanity.”

Nkunzi Mnguni posted:

“Africa must unite and build their own weapons, I don't trust these countries outside Africa.”

Abotswa Mokopakopa Seinahaneli Setena said:

“Rocket man will end up blowing himself and his country up with his infinite test of the same missiles tests.”

Harris Juneid Banda wrote:

“Nuclear weapons should be something that no country must have or something that every country should have. We need some balance in this world.”

