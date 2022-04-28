Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia played guest to former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and his entourage on Wednesday

They held discussions on how to use Ghana's digitalisation success story to improve infrastructure on the continent

The vice president has gotten a lot of people praising him for his firm commitment to improving digitalisation

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has received former British Prime Minister Tony Blair at the Jubilee House for discussions bordering on digitalisation.

The former UK Prime Minister was at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, April 27, with a team from the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) and Oracle Technologies.

In a post on his Facebook page, the vice president explained that he held discussions on the prospects of leveraging Ghana’s leadership role in digitalisation on the African continent.

He said a digitalised continent would maximise benefits for citizens, local technology firms and businesses.

Ghana’s vice president disclosed that he told the entourage that the country was ready to proceed to the next challenge on the digitalisation journey.

He cited Ghana’s commitment to improving existing digital platforms and using data analytics and artificial intelligence to provide solutions to back his assertion that Ghana was ready to move to the next stage.

“We are determined that Ghana will not miss out on the fourth industrial revolution,” he stressed.

The post has heaped a variety of reactions from Ghanaians, most of them praising the vice president's strong digitalisation drive.

One of the over 300 comments that post attracted stated, "This is what Ghanaians need to understand about Bawumia...he has a global view of things... he is raising Ghana standard.. Ghana will be great when he become president.... #Besttolead #greaterghanaforall #DMB24."

Azubah Jay also commented:

”Veep is solving one of the biggest challenges this country is facing (Data). You are such a visionary leader The next President for the country. Keep the good job #DMB24 #NextToLead #BreakThe8 #greaterghanaforall #BestToLead."

