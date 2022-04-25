Former President John Mahama has accused the Akufo-Addo government of spending crucial funds to cushion the economy on the 2020 elections

According to Mahama, the government spent a whopping GH¢33 billion of Covid funds to win the 2020 election

He made the allegations when he addressed the 24th African Business Conference organised by the Havard Business Review

Former President John Dramani Mahama has accused the Nana Akufo-Addo government of spending GH¢33 billion of Covid-19 funds to secure his 2020 election victory “at all cost”.

Speaking at the 24th African Business Conference organised by the Harvard Business School, Mr Mahama admitted that the pandemic had battered many African economies.

However, he also said some economies had handled the pandemic more successfully than others because they built a resilient economy before it struck.

He said on Monday, April 25, 2022 that Ghana's economy before the pandemic was without buffers. He said this explained why the economy was heavily battered wave four waves of the pandemic.

“To make matters worse, a pandemic windfall of in excess of GH¢33 billion Ghana cedis, which could have cushioned the economy, remains unaudited and is believed to have been used largely in the quest to win election 2020 at all cost,” he said.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate said Ghana’s economy has emerged from the pandemic “in an extremely poor shape.”

“A ballooning deficit, double-digit inflation, nose-diving currency, increasing debt distress are some of the symptoms of a very ill economy.

“Ghana’s case was easy to predict with the cavalier handling of the economy by the current administration. Unbridled borrowing from the international market, creating misstatements of budget deficits and other critical fiscal figures were certain to come to a head eventually,” he added.

Not very long ago, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said Ghana's current economic challenges were temporary.

He explained that the Covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war have dealt significant blows. After months of silence on the economy, on Thursday, April 7, 2022, the vice president said Ghana was not the only country reeling under the ravages of the Covid and the Russia-Ukraine war.

