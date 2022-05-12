A woman's son has got many on social media praising him for his recent actions towards his mother

In a post, the young man shared that he has been able to purchase a car for his mother as a birthday present

@Iamlarhny, a tweep commented: "First you rode on her back, now you got her a car to ride in. God bless you"

A young man has recently taken to social media to share his joy of being able to get his mother a car for her birthday.

The Twitter post sighted on the timeline of @kiing_ot had him sharing that he used to climb on his mother's back when he was a child and now he has been able to get her a vehicle.

Exited young man with his mother Photo credit: kiing_ot/Twitter

"Went from climbing this woman’s back to getting her a car. God bless you mum"

The young man's post appeared to have touched many hearts on social media. At the point of this publication, the post has gathered close to 3,000 retweets with over 28,000 likes and almost 100 quote tweets.

Some of the heartwarming comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@theladykody wrote:

Goalsss ❤ Happy Birthday to your mom. You have done well

@Coach_Loveth commented:

Awwww. Happy birthday mummy. My mum is turning 50 on the 17th May. I wish I can make it a special day for her. May God bless all the mothers

@Iamlarhny replied:

First you rode on her back, now you got her a car to ride in. God bless you

@i_am_dahn said:

Awwn Y'all should have recreated the first frame tho

@ZPaulee commented:

wow this is lovely , i want to recreate this too , congratulations to you and your mum , make God bless all of us to bless our parents

Woman Gifts Mum Car on Christmas Eve: "She Made Many Sacrifices"

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young woman celebrated achieving her dream of buying her mother a car. Hodiah Chepchirchir could not help but thank God after handing over the keys of the Honda Fit to her mum.

According to the businesswoman, she earnestly prayed for the car. She also posted photos handing over the vehicle, and her mother was seen shedding tears of joy.

“God has been faithful. At the start of the year my biggest prayer was to get my mum Miriam Mimi a car around her birthday which is 29th December and God has done it for us,” she wrote.

