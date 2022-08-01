Peru registers first death in monkeypox patient: hospital

A dose of Imvanex vaccine used to protect against monkeypox is pictured; according to the WHO, more than 18,000 cases of the virus have been deteced worldwide. Photo: Lex van LIESHOUT / ANP/AFP/File

Peru on Monday recorded its first death of a monkeypox-infected person, with more than 300 cases reported in the country to date, a health official said.

The fatality was "a patient who came to hospital in a serious condition with monkeypox and their health weakened after abandoning treatment for HIV/Aids," according to Eduardo Farfan, director of the Dos de Mayo hospital in Lima.

The man, 45, died "of sepsis" due to a weakened immune system, said Farfan.

He had been admitted to hospital with a severe monkeypox infection and "other comorbidities," said the director.

Farfan said his hospital was treating about eight or nine cases of monkeypox per day, on an outpatient basis.

According to the WHO, more than 18,000 monkeypox cases have been detected throughout the world outside Africa since the beginning of May, most of them in Europe.

