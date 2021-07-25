Eudoxie Yao made the announcement through her Facebook page on the evening of Saturday, July 24

The curvy plus-sized model christened 'African Kim Kardashian' did not make public the reason for their break up

Before parting ways, the two served couple goals on social media, however, Grand P's height was always a topic of discussion

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Heavily endowed West African beauty Eudoxie Yao says they have parted ways with her Guinean lover short stature musician Grand P.

Eudoxie Yao and lover Grand P during their happy days. Photo: Eudoxie Yao.

Source: Instagram

The Ivorian curvy plus-sized model made the announcement through her Facebook page on the evening of Saturday, July 24.

However, Yao, christened 'African Kim Kardashian' did not make public the reason for their break up.

"Good evening my babies just to inform you that me and big P the relationship is over I'm moving on thank you," said Yao.

Prior to parting ways, the two served couple goals on social media, however, Grand P's height was always a topic of discussion.

Grand P, whose real name is Moussa Sandiana Kaba, is said to have been born with progeria, an extremely rare genetic disorder that has affected his height.

He has an interest in politics and last year, he announced that he would vie for Guinea's presidential seat come next general elections.

Solid relationship

The plus-size model recently opened up about her relationship with Grand P.

Yao revealed she did not care what people told her online about her fiance because she is seriously in love with him.

Netizens described their relationship as a publicity stunt as the critics didn't believe it was viable.

Yao, however, claimed their relationship was solid, adding that the stature of her fiance does not matter in their relationship.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen